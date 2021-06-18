IN BRIEF: Renewal summary didn’t change auto policy - 8th Circ

Car accident in Los Angeles. California Highway Patrol/Handout via REUTERS.

(Reuters) - Coverage limitations in an automobile policy survived its renewal even though they were not listed on the renewal summary page, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday.

The decision reverses a ruling against American Family Mutual Insurance (AmFam), represented by Faegre & Drinker and Evans & Dixon. A federal judge in St. Louis last year said AmFam lost its right to offset Janet Micheel’s underinsured motorist benefits by failing to mention the offset on her renewal summary.

Under Missouri law, a renewal policy is “a contract with the same terms and conditions” as the policy it renews, the 8th Circuit said. “By continuing to pay her insurance premiums, Micheel obtained new policy periods, but the terms of her initial policy — including the offset provision — remained the same.”

Micheel obtained her AmFam policy in 2016 and renewed it in 2017. She was injured in an auto accident that December.

Safeco, the other driver’s insurer, paid her $50,000. She sought $100,000 — the amount of her own UIM coverage — from AmFam.

AmFam instead paid $50,000, saying its coverage was offset by Safeco’s payment.

Micheel, represented by Sauter & Sullivan, argued that AmFam’s summary created an ambiguity by showing $100,000 in UIM coverage without showing any offset. The judge agreed.

The 8th Circuit, however, said a renewal summary “most closely resembles the declarations page” of an initial policy; and in Missouri, “a policy is not ambiguous just because its broad restatement of coverage in the declarations page is later cabined by policy definitions or exclusions.”

The case is Janet Micheel v. American Family Mutual Insurance Co., 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1800.

For Micheel: Matthew Sauter of Sauter & Sullivan

For American Family Mutual Insurance: Aaron Van Oort of Faegre Drinker, Robert Wulff of Evans & Dixon