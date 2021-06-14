IN BRIEF: Samsung sues Irish patent entities for allegedly breaching settlement

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co has sued Irish patent-licensing companies Solas OLED Ltd and Neodron Ltd in Manhattan federal court for allegedly breaching a settlement agreement by suing it for infringement.

The complaint, entered Friday, says Solas and Neodron are so-called "patent trolls" owned by the same hedge fund, Evanston, Ill.-based Magnetar Capital, and are "truly one entity," and that licenses Samsung agreed to with Neodron should also apply to Solas.

Samsung also asked the court to declare it doesn't infringe six of their patents.

An East Texas federal jury awarded Solas nearly $63 million in March, finding Samsung's Galaxy smartphones infringed two patents related to OLED displays. Those patents aren't at issue in the Friday complaint. Samsung has since requested a new trial and won favorable rulings at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board against both patents.

Aoife Butler, a spokesperson for Solas and Neodron, said in a Monday email that the complaint "ignores the fundamental language of the license agreement that Samsung signed up to."

"Samsung is a well-known bad actor in the IP space, and is resorting to scare tactics because we dared to hold them accountable," Butler said.

Samsung and its attorney Abby Rudzin of O'Melveny & Myers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Samsung said Solas and Neodron combined have filed 12 infringement complaints against it since May 2019. The South Korean tech giant settled with Neodron, and said it had "bargained and paid for the broadest possible license" and "thought it was buying worldwide peace forever."

But Samsung says Solas didn't drop any of its complaints after the settlement, and brought additional new lawsuits.

Samsung said Solas and Neodron are alter egos – arguing among other things that the parties can control and assert patents from each others' portfolios – and that the Neodron licenses cover some, if not all, of Solas' patents.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield is presiding.

The case is Samsung Electronics Co v. Solas OLED Ltd, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-05205.

