Britain to replace GDPR data privacy regime with own system















BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain will replace the European Union's data privacy regime known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) with its own system, culture secretary Michele Donelan said on Monday.

"We will be replacing GDPR with our own business- and consumer-friendly British data protection system," Donelan said, speaking at the annual conference of Britain's governing Conservative Party in Birmingham.

"I can promise ... that it will be simpler, it will be clearer, for businesses to navigate. No longer will our businesses be shackled by lots of unnecessary red tape."

Reporting by William James, wriitng by Sachin Ravikumar











