British Virgin Islands PM to plead not guilty to drug charges in U.S. court

British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie poses in an undated photograph. Government of the Virgin Islands/Handout via REUTERS

MIAMI, May 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered on Wednesday that Andrew Fahie, premier of the British Virgin Islands, should not face pre-trial detention, adding that he must post a $500,000 bond and will be under home confinement.

Fahie, who is accused of money laundering and conspiring to import cocaine, will plead "not guilty" to drug trafficking charges, his lawyer said.

