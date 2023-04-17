Broadway producer Drabinsky loses lawsuit over union's boycott list

Summary

April 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has dismissed a veteran theater producer's lawsuit accusing the labor union Actors' Equity Association of unlawfully barring its members from working on his productions, in violation of federal antitrust law.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in her ruling on Friday in Manhattan federal court said Garth Drabinsky, who was behind productions of theatrical hits including "Ragtime" and a revival of "Showboat," could not sue under sections of the Sherman Act antitrust law.

"The Supreme Court has held that union members collectively choosing not to sell their labor to a particular employer — boycotting that employer — does not violate the antitrust laws," Schofield wrote in her order.

The ruling also dismissed other claims Drabinsky filed against the union, known as Equity, which represents more than 50,000 live-theater actors and stage managers.

Drabinsky's lawyers on Monday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

A spokesperson for Equity on Monday declined to comment.

Drabinsky's production last year of Civil War-era "Paradise Square" was his first Broadway show in more than a decade. It was billed in a New York Times report as a comeback, after he was convicted in 2009 for fraud in Canada and served a five-year prison term.

Cast members involved in Drabinsky's "Paradise Square" last July asked Equity to put his name on the union's "Do Not Work" list amid claims of unpaid wages and health and retirement benefits, the union said in a court filing.

Lawyers for Drabinsky argued Equity "effectively holds the keys to Broadway and can boycott anyone, for any reason, at any time — permanently."

Drabinsky's lawsuit alleged he suffered damages that are "of the type that antitrust laws were designed to prevent and redress, and are a direct result of the unlawful conspiracy to boycott [him]." He sought damages for lost profits, royalties and fees.

The union's attorneys at law firms Winston & Strawn and Cohen, Weiss and Simon said in a court filing that "putting individuals or businesses on do-not-work-lists is a quintessential example of a traditional union activity."

Equity's lawyers have called Drabinsky a "plaintiff whose inability to work with Equity members could not plausibly impact market competition."

Schofield's order dismissed other claims, including defamation.

She said Drabinsky's complaint did not "sufficiently allege authorization and ratification" by each of Equity's tens of thousands of members, a threshold for lawsuits against unincorporated associations.

The case is Drabinsky v. Actors' Equity Association, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:22-cv-08933-LGS.

For Garth Drabinsky: Richard Roth of The Roth Law Firm; Joshua Wright of Lodestar Law and Economics

For Actors Equity: Susan Davis of Cohen, Weiss and Simon; Jeffrey Kessler of Winston & Strawn

