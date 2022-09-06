Brown Rudnick EU bankruptcy leader jumps to Squire in five-lawyer London move

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Squire Patton Boggs in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Squire Patton Boggs said Tuesday that it has hired a five-member bankruptcy team from Brown Rudnick in London that includes the firm's European restructuring practice leader, Charlotte Møller.

The hires come as Squire Patton Boggs anticipates an increase in restructuring work amid “higher levels of stress across many industries,” its global restructuring and insolvency practice chair Stephen Lerner said in a statement.

This is at least the third group hire this year for Squire Patton Boggs in Europe, including the additions of a four-attorney white collar team and a six-member data privacy team.

Møller advises on domestic and cross-border restructurings primarily in the shipping, airline, energy and natural resources industries, according to an archived Brown Rudnick bio.

She also represents clients on the enforcement of security over UK assets, particularly in the sale and purchase of non-performing loan portfolios, Squire Patton Boggs said.

Møller is joined in London by partner Monika Lorenzo-Perez, director Helena Clarke and senior associates Rebecca Terrace and Sabina Khan.

Former Shearman & Sterling counsel Leona McManus is also joining Squire Patton Boggs in London as a partner in its derivatives and structured finance team, the firm said in a separate statement.

A Brown Rudnick spokesperson wished the departing team well without responding to questions about who will replace its outgoing European restructuring chair.

A Shearman & Sterling spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

