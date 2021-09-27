Brown Rudnick sues construction company for $8 million over unpaid fees

REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - Brown Rudnick has sued an Austrian multinational industrial plant construction company for $8 million, saying the law firm is owed millions of dollars in fees after successfully representing the company in an international arbitration.

Brown Rudnick in a lawsuit filed in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston on Friday said Christof Industries Global GmbH owed the fees after hiring the law firm in 2018 to pursue claims over a failed construction project.

Neither Christof Industries nor Brown Rudnick responded to requests for comment on Monday. The 250-plus lawyer Boston-based law firm grossed nearly $216.4 million in 2020, according to the trade magazine The American Lawyer.

The case stemmed from Brown Rudnick's work arbitrating a dispute arising from a Christof subsidiary's work as a contractor during the construction of a plant. The subsidiary was later "wrongfully terminated," Brown Rudnick's lawsuit said.

Exact details of the arbitration that followed were not provided in the complaint, but the law firm said that all told, about $100 million of claims and counterclaims between the parties were involved.

Under the terms of its contract with Christof, Brown Rudnick agreed to be paid just half of its typical hourly billing rates and defer payment on the rest until the company secured any recovery from the case.

The deal also called for Brown Rudnick to be paid a 20% to 40% "success fee" based on any recovery, depending on how much the company won, the complaint said.

The firm said Christof ultimately prevailed, when an arbitration panel found it incurred more than $24.5 million in damages, which were offset by about $20 million in advanced contract payments the company had received.

The final award was for $6.68 million. Brown Rudnick said the company was paid in July yet has failed to paid its nearly $4.1 million in fees.

Brown Rudnick also accused Christof of engaging in unfair and deceptive trade practices by inducing the firm in 2020 into amending its earlier fee agreements when the company fell behind in paying its lawyers, causing them to keep working for the company even though it had no intention of paying the firm.

That claim could allow the firm to seek treble, or triple, damages for some of the fees it incurred after those amendments were executed, the law firm said, resulting in a total claim in excess of $8 million.

The case is Brown Rudnick LLP v. Christof Industries Global GmbH, Suffolk County Superior Court, No. 2184-cv-02183.

For Brown Rudnick: James Stoll and Stephanie Calnan of Brown Rudnick

For Christof Industries: Unknown