Brutal sanctions ruling ends lawyer’s 10-year campaign against BP MDL

For more than 10 years, Florida plaintiffs' lawyer Brian Donovan has raged against the machinery of the megabillion-dollar multidistrict litigation that consolidates claims arising from the BP plc Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.

Donovan has fired off accusations and lawsuits against claims administrators, plaintiffs' lawyers leading the MDL, even the MDL judge, alleging that they all participated in an illegal and unconstitutional scheme to ram through settlements that limited BP’s liability – most of them with the goal of lining their own pockets with BP’s money.

Donovan’s campaign has now come to an end.

U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier of New Orleans, who oversees the BP MDL, issued a sanctions opinion this week that enjoins Donovan from filing any more suits in state or federal court against MDL leaders Stephen Herman of Herman Herman & Katz and James Roy of Domengeaux Wright Roy & Edwards; settlement administrator Patrick Juneau; or anyone else involved in the BP case.

Barbier, who was himself named as a defendant in the racketeering complaint that led to the sanctions ruling against Donovan, also ordered Donovan to pay the fees and costs that Herman, Roy and Juneau incurred as defendants in Donovan's cases.

“Donovan has weaponized civil litigation to harass those with whom he disagrees,” wrote Barbier, who refused in 2019 to recuse himself from previous BP-related suits by Donovan. “His behavior has been a constant drain on judicial resources. The waste Donovan creates is shameful and appalling.”

Worst of all, the judge said, Donovan’s campaign against pretty much everyone in the MDL except for BP appears to have hurt his own clients. Donovan represented three clients who asserted claims arising from the oil spill back in 2010, before the MDL existed. Two of his clients were turned down by the claims facility overseen by Kenneth Feinberg. Donovan’s third client, a Florida marine salvage outfit, rejected a proposed settlement offer. Rather than proceeding with suits for his clients against BP, Barbier said, Donovan sued Feinberg.

“By not suing BP, Donovan threw his clients’ best hope of recovery out the proverbial window,” Barbier wrote.

Donovan declined to comment generally on Barbier’s brutal opinion and did not respond to my specific query on Barbier’s accusation that his litigation strategy hurt his clients. In his opposition to the sanctions motion by Herman and Roy, Donovan said there was nothing frivolous or abusive about any of his suits against the plaintiffs' lawyers and the judge.

“Our federal justice system is not a sanctuary for defendants to use for the purpose of carrying out their own massive, nefarious scheme in the name of ‘judicially-efficient’ multidistrict litigation,” Donovan wrote.

Settlement administrator Juneau and MDL steering committee members Herman and Roy declined to comment on Barbier’s opinion. Their sanctions motion said Donovan’s repeated lawsuits accusing them and Barbier of colluding with BP were absurd, abusive and defamatory.

“Donovan is acting in complete disregard of his obligations to this court and to opposing parties and counsel,” the motion said.

Donovan’s quest has been nothing if not passionate. He began writing op-eds against prospective consolidation of plaintiffs’ claims even before the MDL was created. He bucked the transfer of his clients’ suits against Feinberg to the MDL. He said the MDL was unconstitutional because it did not address an actual case or controversy; criticized the plaintiffs' steering committee for its framing of the master complaint against BP; and objected to BP’s settlement of economic claims even though none of his clients sought settlement through the MDL process.

Donovan brought his first suit against Herman in 2019, alleging a secret plan to limit BP’s liability from the Deepwater Horizon spill to $20 billion. Unlike the previous suits against Feinberg, in which Donovan’s clients were plaintiffs, the complaint against Herman named Donovan himself as the plaintiff.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation transferred the case to the MDL, despite Donovan’s strenuous opposition. Barbier tossed the case in 2020, along with Donovan’s suits against Feinberg. Among other fatal flaws, the judge said, Donovan did not have standing to sue and filed an untimely claim under Louisiana law, which has a three-year cutoff for lawyer misconduct claims.

Donovan recast his claims against Herman as a False Claims Act suit on behalf of the U.S. government while dismissal briefing was still under way in the first Herman case. He voluntarily tossed that suit after several months, purportedly because the U.S. Justice Department declined to intervene. Donovan filed his third suit against Herman – a RICO suit that also named Roy, Juneau, Feinberg and Barbier as defendants – in November 2020.

After the JPML transferred that third case to Barbier, Donovan dismissed it in February 2021. Herman, Roy and Juneau sought sanctions even though the case had been dismissed.

Barbier highlighted two mysteries in Donovan’s years of fulmination against the MDL and the settlement: Donovan never once appealed the judge’s previous rulings against him and never sued BP itself. Donovan repeatedly said that Barbier made serious legal mistakes in his dismissal of the original Feinberg and Herman suits and in his recusal opinion, yet Donovan did not appeal the rulings. At a hearing in July on the sanctions motion, Donovan said his clients did not want to pay for an appeal. Barbier said that explanation didn’t hold up because Donovan was himself the plaintiff in the first (and subsequent) suit naming Herman.

Barbier said Donovan’s failure to sue BP was a giveaway about his real motives. Donovan’s clients submitted claims to the original claims facility, seeking to hold BP responsible for their losses. Donovan then alleged a vast conspiracy to limit BP’s ultimate liability for the spill. Yet he never named BP as a defendant in suits for himself or his clients. That omission, Barbier said, “convinces the court that Donovan’s main purpose … was to harass those unfortunate enough to draw his ire.”

Donovan is still writing with, um, gusto about MDLs on his website. But after this week's sanctions ruling, he can’t do the same in court.

