Burford litigation funder's Carina Ventures sues US turkey suppliers in antitrust case

(Reuters) - A subsidiary of litigation funder Burford Capital (BURF.L) has sued major U.S. turkey producers for alleged price-fixing, filing a case in Texas federal court after taking over rights from food distributor Sysco (SYY.N) in a confidential settlement.

Carina Ventures filed the lawsuit on Friday in U.S. court in Houston against turkey meat suppliers Cargill, Tyson Foods (TSN.N), Perdue Farms and other competitors.

In the complaint, law firm Boies Schiller Flexner on behalf of Carina said Sysco paid artificially inflated prices amid an industry conspiracy to fix prices.

The lawsuit was a first for Carina, which in June acquired antitrust rights from Sysco in the chicken, pork and beef antitrust litigation. The legal proceedings could raise new questions about whether and how litigation funders can directly control court cases in their drive to turn a profit. Sysco is not a plaintiff in the new case.

Sysco on Monday deferred comment to Burford, and a spokesperson for the litigation funder declined to comment.

Representatives from Cargill, Tyson and Perdue did not immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

Up until a few weeks ago, Sysco was a plaintiff in antitrust cases against pork, beef and chicken producers. Sysco has signed away rights to Carina in those cases as part of a settlement with Burford.

Prior to the settlement, Sysco was fighting with Burford over its investment of $140 million in Sysco's antitrust claims.

In court filings, Sysco had said Burford was unfairly trying to control the outcome of antitrust litigation by blocking the ability of Sysco to settle claims. Burford said Sysco was preparing to settle for amounts that it considered were too low.

Burford also had argued that Sysco was violating its funding agreement by not filing a lawsuit over turkey industry prices, according to court filings.

Sysco's assignment of rights to Carina is facing opposition in Chicago and Minneapolis federal courts, where antitrust cases involving pork, beef and chicken are pending.

Certain corporate defendants have argued Sysco's assignment of rights to Carina should be found unenforceable and against public policy, since Carina has no connection to underlying claims of industry pricing practices.

Burford is already facing questions about its control over a different named plaintiff in the turkey antitrust litigation. Tyson and other defendants have argued in that case that "our courts are not instruments for profiteering."

Sysco's lawyers on Friday in a filing defended the company's assignment to Carina, saying the Burford affiliate solely has an interest in the litigation.

"That should be the end of it," Sysco's attorneys told a judge.

Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones

