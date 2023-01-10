Burning Man sues Biden admin over geothermal exploration approval

Summary

(Reuters) - Biden administration approvals allowing developer Ormat to explore northwestern Nevada for opportunities to build geothermal energy plants ignored the "inevitable" impacts from final development on resources such as natural springs, the fire festival Burning Man claimed in a new lawsuit.

The art and cultural festival, alongside several conservation and environmental groups, said in a complaint filed in Nevada federal court Monday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) violated the National Environmental Policy Act and other laws last year when it conducted an allegedly limited environmental review that only considered impacts from exploration on the town of Gerlach.

Burning Man, which owns or operates over 4,000 acres in the area and attracts 70,000 people to the region each year for its famed festival, said BLM’s greenlight for Ormat to build 19 geothermal drilling exploration wells and build 2.8 miles of access roads arbitrarily failed to consider the bigger picture. If viable resources are found, it will lead to a power plant being built, the festival said. Geothermal energy extraction has raised concerns about spring water depletion, and the suit said area springs are vital for the Black Rock desert’s full-time community in Gerlach.

The festival said it is “an area that otherwise does not have water abundance.”

BLM declined to comment. Ormat didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Geothermal energy involves tapping into water heated by the Earth’s core in order to create carbon-emission-free energy, and BLM has said the relatively nascent technology would support President Joe Biden’s push to decarbonize the electricity sector. The federal government recently announced an initiative to make geothermal energy a widespread option by reducing prices by 90% by 2035.

Ormat is a leading developer in the field, and already runs several geothermal plants in Nevada, California, Oregon, Hawaii and elsewhere.

The company has more recently been pursuing a plant known as the Dixie Meadows Geothermal Utilization Project, which was halted last year amid a lawsuit filed by environmental groups and tribes. That pushback led to the company downscaling its ambitions for that project.

The case is The Burning Man Project et al. v. United States Department of the Interior et al., United States District Court for the District of Nevada, case No. 3:23-cv-0013.

For Burning Man: Christopher Mixson of Kemp Jones and Rafe Petersen and Alexandra Ward of Holland & Knight

For the government: Counsel information not immediately available











