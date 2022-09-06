Cadwalader adds former King & Spalding financial restructuring head

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

(Reuters) - New York-based law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft said Tuesday that Mike Rupe, who formerly led the financial restructuring group at King & Spalding, has joined the firm as head of special situations and reorganizations.

Rupe represents financial institutions and lender groups in restructuring and reorganization matters, according to the firm. He has represented lenders in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases of Nine West Holdings, Inc., Payless Holdings LLC and Fairway Group Holdings Corp.

Greg Petrick, chair of Cadwalader’s financial restructuring group, in a statement touted Rupe's experience with private credit and other alternative lenders, which he called "the dominant constituency in significant restructurings."

Rupe, who is based in New York, was a partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman and Jenner & Block earlier in his career. He said in a statement that he is eager to help grow Cadwalader's restructuring and private credit practices.

According to his LinkedIn page, Rupe, who left Atlanta-based King & Spalding in 2021, had been "enjoying a well-deserved sabbatical" after 12 years at the firm before he joined Cadwalader. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

A representative for King & Spalding did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

