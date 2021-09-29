Calif. city must face lawsuit over drinking water - 9th Circ.

The James R. Browning U.S. Court of Appeals Building, home of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, California February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Summary Related documents Ruling gives environmentalists green light to claim city's water includes "solid waste"

Panel reverses lower court dismissal

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday ruled that an environmental group can press ahead with claims that a toxic chemical in a central California city's drinking-water system qualifies as "solid waste" under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA).

Overturning a lower court ruling, a split panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the city of Vacaville can potentially be held liable under the RCRA for transporting in its water pipes the carcinogen hexavalent chromium, which an environmental group claims is the result of commercial pollution at a site where the city draws its water.

Curtis Paxton, Vacaville's director of utilities, said Wednesday that its water "meets all requirements of the state and federal Safe Drinking Water Acts, including those related to chromium." The city is represented by Meyers Nave.

Jack Silver, a lawyer for plaintiff California River Watch, called the litigation a waste of taxpayer money.

Hexavalent chromium was widely used from the early 1970s to the early 1980s to treat wood at now-shuttered wood-preservation facilities in nearby Elmira, the ruling says.

The location, dubbed the Wickes site, was identified in 1980 as a federal hazardous waste site. There, groundwater was found to have been contaminated with high levels of hexavalent chromium, the ruling says. River Watch says the substance polluted the groundwater by trickling into the ground.

River Watch sued Vacaville in Sacramento federal court in 2017. Its complaint says hexavalent chromium has migrated through groundwater to Vacaville's wells and surface water sources. The non-profit urged the court to order the city to filter out excess hexavalent chromium in the water it brings to the homes of Vacaville residents. It sued under the RCRA.

Vacaville said the hexavalent chromium was naturally occurring and therefore did not fall under the RCRA.

Chief U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller in Sacramento federal district court ruled last year that the claims failed because the chemical's presence in the city's potable water could not qualify as the type of "solid waste" the RCRA regulates.

Writing for the majority 9th Circuit panel, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Patrick Bumatay vacated her summary judgment.

Vacaville was potentially transporting a "solid waste" under the terms of the RCRA, the judge wrote, because solid waste under the statute encompasses "discarded material" such as the alleged discharges of hexavalent chromium from dripping wood at the wood-treatment facilities.

And Vacaville's pumping of the water through its water pipes may amount to "transporting" a dangerous waste – another requirement to establish potential RCRA liability, Bumatay wrote.

"Contrary to the district court's order, nothing in RCRA's text suggests that the 'transporter' of the solid waste must also play some role in 'discarding' the waste," the judge wrote.

"Thus, that the City may be innocent of the activity at the Wickes site does not preclude it from RCRA liability as a transporter," he added.

Bumatay was joined by U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes, who sat by designation.

Senior U.S. Circuit Judge A. Wallace Tashima dissented, holding that under 9th Circuit precedent, Vacaville could not be held liable because it was not involved in the waste disposal process.

The case is California River Watch v. City of Vacaville, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16605.

For California River Watch: Jack Silver

For City of Vacaville: Gregory Newmark and Shiraz Tangri of Meyers Nave