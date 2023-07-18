Calif. top court makes it easier for nonprofits, unions to sue companies

Summary

July 18 (Reuters) - The California Supreme Court has ruled that a lobbying group for doctors can pursue a challenge to an Aetna Inc (QUEMAI.UL) unit's referral policy, a decision that could pave the way for more lawsuits by nonprofit groups and unions.

The seven-member court on Monday unanimously held that organizations have standing to sue for unfair competition under state law when they expend money and time to address potentially illegal conduct on behalf of their members.

The court revived a lawsuit by the California Medical Association (CMA), which represents nearly 40,000 doctors, accusing Aetna Health of California Inc of unfair competition for terminating physicians from a referral service for referring patients to out-of-network providers.

The court on Monday rejected Aetna's claim that merely expending resources on behalf of members did not amount to a "loss of money or property" that would give the association standing to sue under state law.

"When staff are diverted to a new project undertaken in response to an unfair business practice, the organization loses the value of their time, which otherwise would have been used to benefit the organization in other ways," Justice Kelli Evans wrote for the court.

Michael Rubin of Altshuler Berzon, who represents the CMA, said the ruling will allow nonprofits and labor unions to bring a broader range of legal challenges to corporate activity.

Lawyers for Aetna did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

CMA in its 2012 lawsuit says Aetna's policy unlawfully interfered with its members' ability to exercise independent medical judgment and violated state insurance rules.

A state judge in Los Angeles granted summary judgment to Aetna, agreeing with the insurer that CMA's diversion of resources to address members' concerns about the referral policy was not enough to establish standing.

The judge cited a 2009 California Supreme Court ruling in Amalgamated Transit Union v. Superior Court that said unions and other organizations must base standing to sue on injuries to themselves and not only to their members. A mid-level appeals court affirmed.

But on Monday, the high court said organizations can establish those injuries by alleging that they diverted staff and other resources to respond to potentially illegal conduct.

And CMA had done that, the court said, by claiming that it diverted as many as 250 hours of staff time to address Aetna's policy. That included advising doctors and the public and drafting and circulating a guidance memo for members.

Evans wrote that the ruling applies when an organization incurs costs in furtherance of a "bona fide preexisting mission" and only when those costs are independent of litigation expenses.

The case is California Medical Association v. Aetna Health of California Inc, California Supreme Court, No. S269212.

For CMA: Stacey Leyton of Altshuler Berzon

For Aetna: Benjamin Hazelwood of Williams & Connolly

