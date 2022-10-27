California commerical fishing kills endangered whales, says lawsuit

Summary

(Reuters) - Federal authorization for commercial net fishing off the California coast is putting humpback whale populations at risk of extinction, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by an environmental group seeking to protect the endangered mammal.

The Center for Biological Diversity said the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), an agency within the U.S. Commerce Department, has failed to properly limit California gillnet fishing in light of evidence that it can injure and kill whales, populations of which migrate north every year from Mexican and Central American waters. NMFS in 2016 identified the Mexican whale population as threatened and the Central American population as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

During that migration and feeding, the whales can get caught in mile-long structures called gillnets. The suit claims the nets also kill other unintended "bycatch," such as dolphins, sea lions and sea turtles.

Despite a 2013 review by NMFS that estimated just one whale would be caught every five years, federal data shows as many as six are caught and injured in the nets each year, the environmental group said. In order to avoid that, the government needs to take a fresh look at approvals for the net fishing off California and restrict the use of the nets during the times of year when the whales are known to be present, according to Catherine Kilduff, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity.

“This struggling humpback whale population faces numerous threats, and these absurdly huge nets are one more hazard they can’t avoid,” said Kilduff.

California is the only state that permits large-scale drift gillnets, after every other state moved to restrict the fishing process in light of the impact on marine life, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. In addition, the fishing method is also banned on the high seas and in the ocean waters of many other countries around the world.

A federal law that would have gradually ended the use of drift gillnets on the West Coast was vetoed by former President Donald Trump in 2020.

The National Marine Fisheries Service didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Center for Biological Diversity v. Gina Raimondo et al., in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:22-cv-06566.

