California DJ is first to sue Amplify Energy in oil spill class action

A warning sign is posted for people to stay out of the water after a major oil spill off the coast of California came ashore in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lawsuit says DJ will lose business because of beach closure

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Class action lawyers at Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman have filed what they say is the first federal lawsuit over a weekend oil spill that's estimated to have dumped more than 100,000 gallons of oil into waters off the coast of southern California.

Plaintiff Peter Moses Gutierrez Jr., a disc jockey whose company regularly performs at Huntington Beach, which bore the brunt of the spill, accuses Houston-based Amplify Energy Corporation and its Beta Operating Company subsidiary of creating a private nuisance by failing to safely operate the oil rig whose breach caused the spill. His complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Monday.

Houston-based Amplify Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The company has said it is trying to confirm the spill's source with a remotely operated vehicle. The spill was first reported Saturday.

Greg Coleman, a lawyer with Milberg, said in a statement that he hoped the lawsuit would help coastal communities recover the spill, which released an estimated 126,000 gallons of oil.

The oil has spread into an oil slick covering about 13 square miles of the Pacific Ocean, leaving fish dead, birds mired in petroleum and wetlands contaminated. It stretched from the Huntington Beach Pier down to Newport Beach, an area popular with surfers and sunbathers.

Monday's proposed class action says that Gutierrez, who performs regularly on the Huntington Beach beachfront, will "lose a substantial amount of his (disc jockey) business" due to the beach's closure.

The beach has been closed "until further notice" because of the spill, Huntington Beach has said. The lawsuit, citing local media reports, says it could remain shut for a few months.

The lawsuit seeks punitive and other damages on behalf of a proposed class of all persons and businesses harmed by the rig's breach.

'Catastrophic' California oil spill kills fish, damages wetlands

