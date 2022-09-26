California offshore fracking ban won't receive new court review

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Summary

Summary Law firms 9th Circuit denies government's request for new hearing by full court

Court panel had backed a ban on hydraulic fracturing off coast of California

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday rejected the U.S. government’s request to reconsider an earlier ruling that blocked federal fracking permits off the coast of California, despite the Biden administration’s claims the injunction was premature.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a request filed earlier in the month by the Interior Department for a rehearing by the full court, which the government said was necessary because a three-judge panel erroneously concluded an environmental assessment for fracking was final agency action and therefore open to court challenges.

The panel's decision was welcomed by environmental groups that sued over the review, which was first issued in May 2016 by the Obama administration and found that fracking, acidization and other advanced “well stimulation techniques” would have no significant impact on the environment.

“The 9th Circuit did the right thing the first time by halting these permits, and the federal government should not have challenged that ruling,” said Kristen Monsell, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity.

The Interior Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lead case is Environmental Defense Center v. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 19-55526.

For Environmental Defense Center and Santa Barbara Channelkeeper: Margaret Morgan Hall and Linda Krop of EDC

For Center for Biological Diversity and Wishtoyo Foundation: Emily Jeffers, Kristen Monsell and Jean Su of CBD

For California and the California Coastal Commission: David Alderson and George Torgun of the California Attorney General’s Office

For the federal appellants: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim, Michael T. Gray, Joseph Kim and James Maysonett of the U.S. Justice Department

For intervenor ExxonMobil Corp: Jonathan Hunter of Jones Walker; and M. Randall Oppenheimer of O'Melveny & Myers

For intervenor DCOR: L. Poe Leggette of BakerHostetler

For American Petroleum Institute: Steven Rosenbaum of Covington & Burling

