California regulator settles with Honda over off-road engine air quality violations

The Honda logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019.

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The California Air Resources Board (CARB) on Monday said it has reached a settlement with Honda Motor Co's American unit under which it agreed to pay $6.9 million for violation of the agency's air quality regulations.

The regulator said in 2019 that testing showed several small off-road engine products, typically used in such products like lawn mowers and pressure washers, did not meet CARB air quality emissions rules. Small off-road engines are a major source of pollution in California, topping light-duty passenger cars as a source of smog-forming emissions, CARB said.

