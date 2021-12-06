Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

California regulator settles with Honda over off-road engine air quality violations

The Honda logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The California Air Resources Board (CARB) on Monday said it has reached a settlement with Honda Motor Co's American unit under which it agreed to pay $6.9 million for violation of the agency's air quality regulations.

The regulator said in 2019 that testing showed several small off-road engine products, typically used in such products like lawn mowers and pressure washers, did not meet CARB air quality emissions rules. Small off-road engines are a major source of pollution in California, topping light-duty passenger cars as a source of smog-forming emissions, CARB said.

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

