California tailpipe emissions waiver is unconstitutional - red states

(Reuters) - A waiver written specifically into the federal Clean Air Act that allows California to set its own tailpipe emissions limit and electric vehicle goals gives it an unconstitutional regulatory power denied to every other state, according to Republican-led states that are suing over the exemption.

Republican attorneys general said in a court document filed Thursday that California's waiver puts it on an uneven playing field compared to other states, in violation of the Constitution, and inappropriately gives it unique state power to regulate global climate change.

California's standard for tailpipe emission is lower than the federal guideline.

While the Clean Air Act explicitly carves out the exception for California – a result of severe air pollution problems in the state when the law was written – other states can choose to adopt California's standard, and 16 states plus the District of Columbia have done so in recent years. Those states comprise roughly 40% of the U.S. new car market.

A group of Republican-led states including Ohio, Texas, West Virginia and others that sued the EPA in May told the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., on Thursday that the carveout violates the equal-sovereignty doctrine, referring to a legal theory that generally limits Congress’s ability to enact legislation that subjects states to unequal burdens.

“The violation is especially stark in this case because the waiver permits California alone to regulate an issue — climate change — that is global in scale,” the states said.

The EPA in March restored California's ability to set its own zero-emission vehicle sales mandate and tailpipe emissions limit, reversing a 2019 decision by then-President Donald Trump.The California Air Resources Board in August announced a 2035 goal that 100% of new cars and light trucks sold by 2035 will be electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles.

California Air Resources Board spokesperson Dave Clegern said the agency is "disappointed" by the litigation, calling it a "meritless action which proposes to compromise the health of Californians."

The EPA declined to comment.

The case is State of Ohio et al. v. Environmental Protection Agency et al., United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, case No. 22-1081.

For the states: Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers and Deputy Solicitor General Sylvia Mailman, and the other respective state attorneys general offices

For the EPA: Chloe Kolman and Sue Si Chen of the U.S. Department of Justice

