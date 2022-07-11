California top court asked to review solar workers' security checks

Summary

Summary Law firms Workers drove down long road, waited for vehicle inspections

Judge tossed their lawsuit, saying company didn't control them

Calif. top court ruled for Apple workers in similar case

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has asked California's top state court to decide whether a construction company should have paid workers at a solar power facility for the time they spent driving to the remote site and waiting for their vehicles to be inspected by security.

A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel certified questions on Friday to the California Supreme Court in a proposed class action against CSI Electrical Contractors Inc and First Solar Electric Inc, which owns the Monterey County facility.

CSI employees were required to drive several miles down a dirt road at low speeds to protect local wildlife, and then wait up to 20 minutes to be checked before entering and leaving the facility, according to court filings.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Plaintiff George Huerta in the 2018 lawsuit in San Francisco federal court accused CSI and First Solar of various violations of California wage laws.

A California federal judge last year said the companies did not exercise enough control over the workers during that time to be required to pay them under state law. Huerta is seeking to revive the case.

Lawyers for Huerta did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did lawyers at Ford Harrison which represents the companies.

Lawsuits seeking pay for time that workers spend waiting for security screenings before or after shifts have become increasingly common in recent years. Most of those cases have involved retail or warehouse workers, such as in lawsuits against Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc.

In the 2014 case Integrity Staffing Solutions Inc v. Busk, which involved Amazon warehouse workers in Nevada, the U.S. Supreme Court said security checks are not compensable under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act because they are incidental to workers' primary job duties.

But wage laws in California and other states are broader than the FLSA, and workers have won a series of favorable rulings from appeals courts on state law claims.

The California Supreme Court in a 2020 ruling involving Apple retail employees said the key factor to consider under California law is the degree of control an employer exerts over workers while they are waiting to be checked.

The 9th Circuit panel on Friday said CSI employees appeared to be under less control than the Apple workers because they were merely required to roll down their windows and present a badge to security guards.

The case is Huerta v. CSI Electrical Contractors Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-16201.

For the plaintiffs: Peter Dion-Kindem of the Dion-Kindem Law Firm; Lonnie Blanchard

For CSI: Daniel Chammas and Ming Kim of Ford Harrison

Read more:

Apple owes retail workers for time spent in security screenings- 9th Circuit

Amazon workers must be paid for security checks - Penn. top court

Walmart must face claims over worker pay for security checks, court rules

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.