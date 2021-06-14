California underreported nursing home abuse - HHS

Staff members at Crown Heights Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, prepare to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

(Reuters) - California did not ensure that nursing facilities reported potential abuse or neglect of Medicaid beneficiaries transferred from nursing facilities to hospital emergency rooms, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General report that looked at a six-month period in 2017.

The report, issued last week, is one of a series of HHS-OIG reports on abuse and neglect of vulnerable Medicaid beneficiaries. California's Department of Health Care Services, which runs the state's Medicaid program, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The agency recommended that California strengthen its guidance to nursing facilities on reporting incidents of potential abuse or neglect of Medicaid beneficiaries and ensure regular training of staff on state and federal requirements. California agreed with the recommendations, according to the report.

As part of their participation in Medicaid, nursing facilities are required to report incidents of possible neglect or abuse.

HHS-OIG said that it looked at a sample of 118 incidents, out of nearly 5,000 during the relevant time period, in which people were transferred from skilled nursing facilities to emergency rooms with certain diagnostic codes.

It determined that eight of the incidents were the result of potential abuse or neglect and should have been reported to the state, but that only two actually were. Four were reported, but not in a timely manner, and two were not reported, it said.

The report also found that for 29 incidents, the documentation provided by the nursing facilities did not contain enough information to determine whether they were the result of abuse or neglect.

The report also looked at the requirement that the state investigate allegations of abuse or neglect. Out of the 118 incidents in the sample, there were 16 allegations of abuse, but the state only properly investigated eight, according to HHS-OIG.