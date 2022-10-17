Californians deserve extra recovery in data breach settlement: Texas judge















(Reuters) - Maybe the critics are right.

Class action mavericks Ted Frank of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute and Jay Edelson of the Edelson firm have long argued that nationwide class action settlements should reflect variations in state consumer laws that make some claims more valuable than others.

Sometimes that proposition is obvious, like in biometric privacy cases that have acknowledged Illinois’ groundbreaking data protection statute or in antitrust class action settlements that have distinguished between class members from states that allow consumers to assert claims and those from states that bar claims by end-use purchasers.

But courts overseeing run-of-the-mill data breach class actions, for the most part, haven't been impressed with calls for subclasses to account for variations in state laws. Last year, for instance, when the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld approval of the $380.5 million Equifax Inc data breach settlement, the appeals court explicitly rejected Frank’s assertion of an intra-class conflict based on potential statutory damages claims available to plaintiffs from Utah and the District of Columbia. The 11th Circuit held that Frank hadn’t show those claims actually had value.

That context is why I was intrigued by an Oct. 14 decision from U.S. Magistrate Judge Rebecca Rutherford of Dallas. Rutherford recommended that U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade grant preliminary approval to a nationwide $2.35 million settlement of data breach claims against restaurant chain Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc. Rutherford explicitly endorsed a provision of the deal that allows a subclass of California plaintiffs to receive twice as much in cash as other class members.

“Equitable treatment is not synonymous with equal treatment,” wrote Rutherford in weighing whether the carve-out for California class members accords with the federal rules for class actions. California’s Consumer Privacy Act, the judge said, allows data breach victims to recover statutory damages of $100 to $750 -- but class members from other states may only be entitled to nominal or incidental damages. Therefore, Rutherford concluded, the settlement’s provision allowing California class members to claim $100 from the Dickey’s fund, rather than the $50 available to everyone else, is justifiable.

In fact, the magistrate said, if the settlement had not accounted for the relative strength of Californians’ claims, “it would likely not be equitable.”

One caveat: Rutherford was authorized only to provide a recommendation to Kinkeade, not actually to grant preliminary approval. So there’s a chance that the trial judge will disagree with her analysis of the California subclass. Nevertheless, it’s significant that a judge has found variations in state data protection laws to be sufficiently material to require different recoveries for class members.

It’s also notable that the California subclass was built into the proposed settlement by the interim class counsel who negotiated the agreement with Dickey's. In their brief requesting preliminary approval, plaintiffs' lawyers from Barnow and Associates, Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith, and Morgan & Morgan (along with five other firms) argued that the California subclass was intended to acknowledge that if the case had gone to a jury, California claimants would have had the strongest claims.

A different group of plaintiffs lawyers objected to bigger recoveries for the California subclass, among other elements of the settlement. You need some background the understand the dispute among plaintiffs firms. After Dickey's disclosed a breach that allowed hackers to access its computer systems between April 2019 and October 2020, plaintiffs' lawyers filed a half-dozen suits in courts around the country. The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation declined to consolidate the lawsuits but encouraged plaintiffs lawyers to cooperate on a resolution.

While the case was still in early stages of litigation, Dickey’s counsel from Greenberg Traurig engaged in mediation with some – but not all -- of the plaintiffs' firms that had filed class actions. The company reached an agreement with many of those firms. But after the Barnow, Chimicles and Morgan & Morgan firms moved for preliminary approval of the deal, some firms that had not been part of the mediation objected to the settlement. Another set did not formally object to the proposed agreement but filed a motion to be appointed class counsel instead of the firms backing the settlement.

The objecting plaintiffs' firms argued that the settlement did not justify disparate treatment for the California subclass. California’s consumer data protection statute, the objectors said, is similar to other states’ laws, except for its damages provision, so it is “fundamentally unfair” to allow Californians to claim twice as much cash as other class members.

The plaintiffs' firms that negotiated the deal responded that objectors had breezed past the significance of the California law’s generous statutory damages. “Recognizing the significant value of claims providing statutory damages in the structure of a data breach settlement is not new,” they asserted, although they cited only one case in support (and that case, which involved a different California data privacy statute, did not feature a California subclass).

I emailed interim class counsel to ask whether Rutherford’s endorsement of the California subclass might lead to more objections to proposed data breach settlements if those settlements fail to carve out subclasses. They did not respond to my query.

The plaintiffs firms that formally objected to the Dickey’s settlement – Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel and Gray Reed – and those that sought appointment as class counsel instead of the firms that negotiated the deal -- Kendall Law Group, Balon B. Bradley Law Firm and MoginRubin -- also didn’t respond to my queries.

Frank said by email that he has not formally tracked whether settlements are increasingly likely to include subclasses based on variations in state consumer laws, though he said it “feels like I’ve seen this a few times now.” (Frank noted that such subclasses are already common in consumer antitrust class actions.)

If Frank’s anecdotal sense is right, the data privacy subclass trend will be a small boost from Rutherford’s new ruling in the Dickey’s case – and a bigger one if Kinkeade adopts the magistrate’s reasoning when he rules on preliminary approval of the deal.

11th Circuit’s Equifax decision is full of good news for class action bar

