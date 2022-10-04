Camp Lejeune legislation spurs $45 mln ad blitz















(Reuters) - In a sign of how much money could be at stake in the litigation over contaminated water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, law firms and marketing agencies have spent some $45 million on advertising about the claims in the last six months, according to research firm X Ante.

That’s nearly double what has been spent on advertising over claims against 3M over its Combat Arms earplugs – currently the largest mass litigation in history with nearly 315,000 lawsuits filed, according to X Ante and the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

About 94,000 television ads on Camp Lejeune have aired between March 22 and Sept. 28 in every media market across the country, X Ante’s data shows. X Ante tracks mass tort advertising on TV, radio and online. For television ads, it uses data from ad monitoring company Kantar and its Campaign Media Analysis Group.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The spending began months before President Joe Biden on Aug. 10 signed the PACT Act, a veterans’ healthcare and benefits bill that removed much of the government’s defenses to claims the water was tainted with chemicals that cause cancer, miscarriages and other health problems.

Ads ramped up in August, when advertisers spent $19 million; they spent another $22 million in September, according to X Ante.

The act created a two-year period for military members and their families to file claims based on exposures to chemicals between 1953 and 1987. The process is open to Marines who served on the base, their family members and contractors who worked there.

The claims must first be filed with the Office of the Judge Advocate General in Norfolk, Virginia. After receiving a decision from the JAG unit, veterans or their family members can choose to file a lawsuit in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The Department of Health and Human Services' Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry estimates as many as 1 million people may have been exposed to contamination, and some plaintiffs' attorneys estimate that up to 500,000 claims could be filed.

A spokesperson for the JAG unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S. government has acknowledged that the chemicals likely increased the risk of cancer and other health problems for residents, but it had relied on government immunity to defend the claims before the law was passed.

The three top advertisers, which are not law firms but are lead generators for firms, spent a total of about $29.2 million, according to X Ante.

That amount is in sharp contrast to 3M earplug ads, which have totaled $25 million since December 2018, according to the data.

Other big mass tort advertising blitzes have included claims over Bayer AG's Roundup weedkiller, alleged to cause cancer, which were the subject of $74 million in ad spending between June 2019 and November 2019. Between 2015 and 2016, claims over anti-clotting drug Xarelto were the subject of $29 million in ads.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.