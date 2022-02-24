Can ER doctors sue insurers for underpayment? - 5th Circuit to Texas top court

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday asked the Texas Supreme Court to weigh in on whether the state’s insurance code authorizes out-of-network doctors to sue UnitedHealthcare Insurance and its Texas affiliate for allegedly paying too little for rendering emergency care.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the state high court’s input is needed because the question is “simple to frame” but “difficult to answer,” and both sides “present strong arguments in their favor.”

Texas requires doctors to provide emergency care regardless of the patient’s insurance coverage or ability to pay, but provides that health plans must reimburse the doctors for such care at the “usual and customary rate.”

However, the statute says nothing about how the provider can challenge the insurer’s calculation of what’s “usual and customary.”

ACS Primary Care Physicians Southwest, Hill County Emergency Medical Associates, and four other out-of-network physician groups sued UCH in 2020. Their legal team, led on appeal by attorneys at Haynes and Boone, relies on Texas Supreme Court decisions that found an implied right to sue in similar statutes.

UHC’s attorneys at Figari & Davenport filed a motion to dismiss, saying the legislature’s silence leaves the method of enforcement up to the insurance department or state attorney general. That argument has convinced two other federal judges in Texas and a state appeals court, which ruled last year that if the Texas legislature meant to create a private right-to-sue it would have said so.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen agreed with the doctors in January, but certified the case for an immediate appeal to the 5th Circuit.

Meanwhile, the Texas Supreme Court has been asked to review the state appellate court’s decision. If it agrees to hear that case and to answer the 5th Circuit’s question, “there is a strong possibility that it would consolidate the cases for oral argument, as both cases raise the identical issue,” Mark Trachtenberg of Haynes and Boone said in an email Wednesday.

Trachtenberg also noted that the state legislature amended the insurance code in 2020, requiring arbitration of underpayment claims arising after that date and giving either side the right to challenge the arbitrator’s decision in court.

For earlier claims, Trachtenberg said, the state Insurance Department “theoretically” could sanction a health insurer underpayment – “but to our knowledge, it has never once done so.”

UHC’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is ACS Primary Care Physicians Southwest et al. v. UnitedHealthcare Insurance et al., 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-20168.

For the physician groups: Nina Cortell, Mark Trachtenberg and Chris Knight of Haynes and Boone; John Zavitsanos of Ahmad, Zavitsanos, Anaipakos, Alavi & Mensing

For UnitedHealthcare: Andrew Jubinsky and Donald Colleluori of Figari & Davenport

