Capacitor antitrust cases yield $187 million in plaintiffs' fee awards

(Reuters) - A California federal judge on Monday awarded $66 million to plaintiffs' lawyers in long-running antitrust litigation over a key technology component, pushing the total lawyer compensation in the case to more than $187 million.

The fee award from U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco federal court was part of a $165 million settlement in the case against Nippon Chemi-Con Corp, United Chemi-Con Inc and Matsuo Electric Co Ltd.

The companies and other defendants in the nearly decade-long case settled claims that they conspired to fix the prices of certain capacitors, which are used in televisions, office equipment, mobile phones and other electronic devices. The final settlement fund topped out at $604.5 million.

Donato approved the class counsel requested fee in Monday's order.

Lead plaintiffs' lawyer Joseph Saveri for the direct-purchaser class, electronic parts manufacturers that bought certain capacitors from companies in the alleged conspiracy, on Tuesday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Lawyers for Nippon Chemi-Con and Matsuo Electric did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. The companies have continued to deny the allegations.

Donato has previously described the litigation as a "multi-year, international price-fixing cartel case against 22 sprawling defendant corporate families based almost entirely in Japan."

The court said there were no objections to the proposed legal fee award. The settlement, Donato wrote, marked the end of class proceedings for members who did not opt out of prior deals.

Donato appointed Saveri's firm in 2014 as lead class counsel for direct purchasers.

The court separately appointed Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy as class counsel for other purchasers.

Donato's order on Monday substantially reduced so-called service awards that plaintiffs' lawyers seek for individuals and other class members who have contributed substantially to a case.

The judge, calling the proposed awards "excessive" in the tech antitrust case, said he has "expressed substantial doubt about outsized awards to named plaintiffs." His order on Monday in one instance reduced a proposed $100,000 payment to a plaintiff to $50,000.

The case is In re Capacitors Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, 3:17-md-02801.

For direct purchasers: Joseph Saveri of Joseph Saveri Law Firm

For Nippon Chemi-Con: Joseph Bial of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

For Matsuo: Bonnie Lau of Morrison & Foerster

