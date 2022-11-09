Case against Blue Cross over gender-affirming care certified as class action

Summary Lawsuit seeks to represent class of up to 1,740 people

(Reuters) - A lawsuit accusing Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois of violating an anti-discrimination provision of the Affordable Care Act by refusing to cover a transgender teenager's gender-affirming care through an employer plan it administers can go forward as a class action, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan in Tacoma, Washington found Wednesday that Patricia and Nolle Pritchard and their son, identified as C.P., could represent a class of transgender beneficiaries of health plans administered by the insurer.

The judge rejected Blue Cross' argument that differences between different plans and patients' circumstances prevented them from being part of a single lawsuit, saying Blue Cross' conduct was common to all potential class members. The order means that, if the Pritchards win a court order against Blue Cross, it would apply to the entire class.

"We're gratified by the court's decision," said Omar Gonzalez-Pagan of the Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund, a lawyer for the Pritchards.

A lawyer for Blue Cross did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the November 2020 lawsuit, Patricia Pritchard and her family, who live in Bremerton, Washington, are covered through a health insurance plan funded by her employer, health system Catholic Health Initiatives, and administered by Blue Cross. The lawsuit alleges that Blue Cross declined to cover a hormone therapy implant and chest reconstruction surgery for C.P., who was 15 when the lawsuit was filed, citing a blanket exclusion for services related to gender transition in the plan.

The family alleged that violated Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, former Democratic President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, which prohibits discrimination based on sex for companies that receive federal funding.

Religious employers can assert an exemption from Section 1557 requirements, but Blue Cross is not a religious organization. Gonzalez-Pagan said that it has an independent obligation to follow Section 1557 even if it is administering a self-funded plan.

The Pritchards sought to represent a class of other people covered by self-funded plans administered by the insurer with similar exclusions for gender-affirming care. They said there were 378 such plans and that the class could include as many as 1,740 members.

Blue Cross opposed class certification, saying that differences in the particular language of the plans that it administered meant that such claims could not be treated as a class. It said that it had only actually denied coverage based on provisions in about 200 of the plans.

Bryan, however, said that all potential class members would be challenging the insurers' "standard conduct" of denying claims based on similar exclusions, despite some individual differences.

"Class members’ individual medical services are not relevant to this portion of their requested relief. The harm alleged —Blue Cross’s alleged discriminatory conduct in the processing of their claims — is common to all the class members," he wrote.

The case is Pritchard v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, U.S. District Court for the District of Washington, No. 3:20-cv-06145.

For plaintiff: Jennifer Pizer and Omar Gonzalez-Pagan of the Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund; and Eleanor Hamburger and Daniel Gross of Sirianni Youtz Spoonemore Hamburger

For Blue Cross: Gwendolyn Payton of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

