Companies

Companies Related documents Stichting Van Gogh Museum Voorheen Rijksmuseum Vincent Van Gogh / Rijksmuseum H.w. Mesdag Follow















(Reuters) - No one disputes that the art dealership Brokerarte Capital Partners LLC bought Vincent van Gogh’s 1888 oil painting, The Novel Reader, in 2017 for $3.7 million.

There is also no doubt that when the Detroit Institute of Arts brought the painting to the U.S. from Brazil as part of a heralded exhibit, Van Gogh in America, the museum followed the procedures laid out in a 1965 law, the Immunity from Seizure Act, which permits museums to seek protection from the U.S. Department of State for artworks they have borrowed from foreign lenders.

Last July, the U.S. Information Agency published a notice in the Federal Register that said it had determined The Novel Reader, along with more than 20 other Van Gogh works that the Detroit museum borrowed from international sources, to be immune from seizure.

Where Brokerarte and the Detroit museum part ways is on the question of whether courts have the authority over contested artwork that the State Department has deemed to be protected under the Seizure Act.

The museum’s counsel from Honigman contend that the statute specifically prohibits state and federal courts from ordering museums not to return borrowed art once the State Department has determined the work is entitled to protection.

Brokerarte, meanwhile, insists that the seizure immunity statute does not apply if museums have borrowed artwork from illicit sources. The law specifies that the State Department can shield artwork that has been loaned to U.S. museums by “the foreign owner or custodian” of the work. But according to the art dealer, that protection cannot protect art that has been borrowed from illegitimate lenders.

“A thief is not a custodian of property, no more than a kidnapper is a child's custodian,” the company’s lawyers from Varnum said in a Jan. 25 filing.

On Wednesday, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals signaled that it intends to figure out whether courts have a say on artwork that has received protection from the State Department. The appeals court ordered the Detroit Institute to hold on to the disputed Van Gogh painting even though the museum’s Van Gogh exhibit closed on Jan. 22. Brokerarte’s arguments, said 6th Circuit Judges Ralph Guy, Karen Moore and Raymond Kethledge, deserve to be heard before the painting is returned to its lender in Brazil.

Brokerarte, as you’ve doubtless deduced, did not lend The Novel Reader to the Detroit Institute of Arts. The dealer, which is registered in Florida but wholly owned by a Brazilian named Gustavo Soter, contends that after Brokerarte purchased the painting in 2017, a third party took possession of the work. That party – unnamed in the Brokerarte filings – subsequently stopped communicating with Brokerarte about the painting’s whereabouts.

According to Brokerarte, it spent years trying to track down The Novel Reader, now estimated to be worth $5 million, before it discovered that the painting was part of the Detroit museum’s exhibition. Two weeks before the exhibition was to close, the art dealer sued in federal court in Detroit to enjoin the Detroit Institute from returning the painting to the unnamed Sao Paolo collector who loaned out the work.

The museum said in response that U.S. District Judge George Steeh had no power to grant the injunction. The Detroit Institute said it had checked registries for stolen works before asking the State Department to shield The Novel Reader (and other borrowed Van Gogh paintings) from seizure. The painting, it said, is not listed as stolen.

And once the federal government determined that the work otherwise met the requirements of the Seizure Act, the museum said, courts are specifically barred, under the plain language of the statute, from undermining the executive branch’s grant of immunity. Otherwise, the Detroit Institute argued, foreign owners might stop lending important art to U.S. institutions, for fear that they might not get it back.

Brokerarte, it said, is free to fight with the Sao Paolo collector for ownership of the Van Gogh painting. But the dealer can’t sidestep that battle by seizing the painting from the museum, according to the Detroit museum.

Steeh agreed with the Institute in a Jan. 20 decision. The point of the Seizure Act, he said, is to protect museums from the sort of seizure threats posed by Brokerarte’s lawsuit. The museum conducted appropriate due diligence to find out if the painting was registered as being lost or stolen, the judge said, then sought a State Department shield for the work.

“The agency’s determination is entitled to deference and the court will not revisit the findings made by the State Department,” Steeh wrote. “The court is prohibited under the Act from issuing any order depriving [the Detroit Institute] of custody or control of the painting.”

But Brokerarte told the 6th Circuit that Steeh made a critical threshold mistake. The Detroit museum, it argued, bore the burden of proving that the Sao Paolo collector who loaned out the painting was a legitimate custodian of the work and therefore entitled to Seizure Act protection. The museum, according to Brokerarte, never satisfied that burden. “The result is a delegation of judicial authority that is simply not supported by the statute,” the dealer said.

Brokerarte argued that Seizure Act cases usually involve claims by U.S. creditors who want to grab loaned artwork to satisfy judgments against the lender. The law, it said, was never intended to close the door to U.S. courthouses on foreign owners trying to recover misappropriated art on loan to a U.S. museum.

Neither side’s lawyers responded to my query. But I’m not surprised that the 6th Circuit wants to hear from both before allowing the painting to slip away.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.