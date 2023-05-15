Casino's buffet workers win revival of lawsuit over abrupt layoffs

Summary Not clear if buffet was a distinct unit under layoff law, court rules

May 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday said a buffet at a New York City casino may have been distinct enough from the rest of the facility to warrant advance notice before 177 of the restaurant's employees were abruptly laid off.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 ruling revived a nearly decade-old proposed class action claiming Genting New York LLC, which operates the Resort World Casino in Queens, violated federal and state laws when it laid off the buffet's staff without notice in 2014.

Genting did not tell workers at the Aqueduct Buffet that it was closing the restaurant until the day it did so, according to court filings.

The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires employers to give 60 days notice before laying off large numbers of workers at a "single site of employment" or "operating unit." A comparable New York law requires 90 days notice.

The 2nd Circuit majority said it was not clear whether the buffet qualified as a distinct unit, and a federal judge in Brooklyn should not have granted summary judgment to Genting.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs and spokespersons for Resorts World and Genting, a Malaysian company, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Dozens of buffet workers sued Genting days after they were laid off in January 2014. The company moved for summary judgment, arguing that the buffet was not a distinct operating unit from the casino and so the state and federal WARN Acts did not apply.

The litigation was delayed for years, and in March 2021 U.S. District Judge Leo Glasser sided with the company. The buffet had the same management and working conditions as other food outlets at Resort World, and some workers rotated between different restaurants, the judge found.

The plaintiffs appealed and the 2nd Circuit majority on Monday reversed, saying Glasser put too much weight on the buffet's dependence on the casino for certain centralized services.

The judge ignored that the buffet occupied an area separate from other amenities, had a single entrance, and required workers to wear different uniforms than other casino employees, Circuit Judge Denny Chin wrote, joined by Circuit Judge Jon Newman.

The U.S. Department of Labor backed the plaintiffs in an amicus brief, saying Glasser had not engaged in the intensive factual analysis for deciding when the WARN Act applies laid out in non-binding department guidance.

In dissent, Circuit Judge Richard Sullivan said it was reasonable for Glasser to rely on several key facts in tossing out the case. The buffet was managed by an executive chef and other staffers who oversaw all of the casino's food outlets, and it used food and equipment acquired through a centralized purchasing department, Sullivan said.

The case is Roberts v. Genting New York LLC, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-833-cv.

