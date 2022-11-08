Catholic nuns lose religious battle against Pennsylvania pipeline

Summary

(Reuters) - Catholic nuns who cited a Pope Francis climate-change encyclical to claim a natural gas pipeline on their property violates their religious beliefs waited too long to raise those concerns, a federal appeals court said on Tuesday rejecting their request for compensation.

The Adorers of the Blood of Christ sisters claimed the pipeline built on their property in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, by defendant Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co LLC defiles God’s creation by accelerating global warming and climate change, and thus violated their rights under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

But the 3rd U.S. Circuit of Appeals said the nuns had ample opportunity to raise those concerns when the project was being reviewed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and that the courts were the wrong place to first raise those issues.

The three-judge panel, which already dismissed an earlier suit against FERC and the pipeline company attempting to halt construction on the pipeline in 2018, said the nuns were wrong to claim the federal agency couldn’t have provided them with the monetary relief they wanted. Moreover, awarding a payout to the nuns after construction would risk adding undue financial burden to the pipeline operator, the court said.

Granting damages to the nuns four years after the pipeline went into full service in 2018 would risk increasing prices for Transco customers "and the general fiscal and economic impact of operating the pipeline," wrote Judge Marjorie Rendell for the court.

Counsel for the nuns and for the pipeline company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. The pipeline operator has said the project's approvals were properly granted after an extensive review that included modifications in response to comments.

The sisters' 2020 lawsuit argued that the pipeline built and put into service in 2018 “substantially burden(ed)” their exercise of religion. The sisters said an encyclical letter, which in general instructs church members regarding their faith, issued by Pope Francis in 2015 called on the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics to work to preserve the environment for future generations.

A Pennsylvania federal court awarded the sisters nearly $170,000 in compensation for the market value of the land after Transcontinental sued in 2017 to enforce the easement.

The case is Adorers of the Blood of Christ United States Province v. Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co LLC, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, case No. 21-2898.

For the nuns: Sheila O’Rourke and Dwight Yoder of Gibbel Kraybill & Hess

For Transcontinental: Elizabeth Witmer, Patrick Nugent and Sean O’Neill of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

