Centene to pay $144 mln to settle Ohio, Miss. overcharge claims

(Reuters) - Centene Corp, the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care organization, said Monday that it would pay nearly $144 million to settle claims by Ohio and Mississippi that it overcharged the states’ Medicaid programs for pharmacy benefit management services.

The company will pay $88.3 million to Ohio and $55.5 million to Mississippi, the first such agreements between states and a pharmacy benefit manager.

Centene, which was represented in Ohio by John Zeiger and Marion Little of Zeiger, Tigges & Little, did not admit wrongdoing under either deal.

"I hope that a message is going out to the entire industry across the country that the days of operating behind the curtain as the great Oz are over, and you're working for the people of these states that hire you to bring value and quality and to do it with integrity," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said at a press conference.

"We respect the deep and critically important relationships we have with our state partners," said Brent Layton, Centene's President of Health Plans, Markets and Products. "These agreements reflect the significance we place on addressing their concerns and our ongoing commitment to making the delivery of healthcare local, simple and transparent."

As part of its settlement, Ohio, which was represented by outside counsel, including Steven Toll of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, Laurence Deas of Liston & Deas and others, secured a "most favored nation" agreement, under which it will be entitled to additional compensation if Centene reaches a more favorable settlement with any other state.

Centene said it was in discussions with Cohen Milstein and Liston & Deas about possible resolutions of similar claims in other states, and had set aside $1.1 billion for that purpose.

"This settlement makes clear that the days of hiding behind a convoluted flow of money and numbers are over," Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a statement.

Centene provides Medicaid managed care services in Ohio through its Buckeye Health Plan and in Mississippi through Magnolia Health.

It provides pharmacy benefit manager services through its Envolve Health unit. Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are companies that act as intermediaries between drug sellers, health plans and pharmacies to negotiate prices.

Ohio sued Centene in March, alleging that Centene overcharged the state for PBM services, using a network of subcontractors to conceal its true costs. It said the company filed reimbursement requests for money already paid by third parties, failed to disclose discounts it received and reported inflated pharmacy dispensing fees.

Mississippi revealed earlier this year that it was investigating similar conduct.

The Ohio case is Ohio Department of Medicaid et al v. Buckeye Health Plan Community Solutions Inc et al, Court of Common Pleas, Franklin County, Ohio, No. 21CV001536.

For Ohio: Don Davis of Brennan, Manna & Diamond, David Nutt and Matthew McDonald of David Nutt & Associates, W. Laurence Deas and William Liston of Liston & Deas, Steven Toll and Christina Saler of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll

For Centene: John Zeiger and Marion Little of Zeiger, Tigges & Little

