Centene to pay $21 mln to settle New Hampshire overcharge claims

A Wellcare and Fidelis Care location, part of the Centene Corporation, in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms New Hampshire sixth state to settle with Centene

Settlement concerns charges related to PBM work The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Centene Corp, the nation's largest Medicaid managed care organization, has agreed to pay more than $21.1 million to resolve claims by New Hampshire that it overcharged the state's Medicaid programs for pharmacy benefit management services.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday's settlement came after similar investigations in other states uncovered problems with Centene, which since July has agreed to pay more than $243 million in deals with five other states.

"This settlement represents a significant recovery for New Hampshire taxpayers that adequately compensates the State for the financial harm it has suffered," Formella said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

He thanked the St. Louis-based company for agreeing to resolve the matter "quickly and fairly."

Centene, represented by James Martin of Dowd Bennett, did not admit wrongdoing and did not respond to requests for comment.

The company has said it is in talks with other states beyond those it has settled with, and last year set aside $1.25 billion to resolve those issues.

The company provides pharmacy benefit manager services through its Envolve Health unit. Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are companies that act as intermediaries between drug sellers, health plans and pharmacies to negotiate prices.

The company is responsible for one of the three health plans associated with New Hampshire's Medicaid care management program.

The settlement resolves claims that Centene inaccurately reported the costs of pharmacy benefit services, including the pricing of prescription drugs.

The deal came after the state of Ohio sued Centene in March, alleging that Centene overcharged the state for PBM services, using a network of subcontractors to conceal its true costs. Mississippi likewise launched a probe.

The company in June settled with Ohio and Mississippi for $88.3 million and $55.5 million, respectively. It later reached settlements with Illinois for $56.7 million, Arkansas for $15.2 million and Kansas for $27.6 million.

Read more:

Centene to pay $144 mln to settle Ohio, Miss. overcharge claims

IN BRIEF: Ohio AG accuses Centene of inflating pharmacy costs

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.