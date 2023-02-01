Centene will pay Indiana $66.5 mln to settle Medicaid overcharge allegations

Summary

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Leading managed care company Centene Corp has agreed to pay Indiana $66.5 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the state's Medicaid program, for pharmacy benefit management services.

The settlement, announced Tuesday evening by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, is the latest in a string of similar agreements Centene has struck with states over its PBM services, which now total more than $500 million.

St. Louis-based Centene did not admit wrongdoing under the deal.

"This no-fault agreement reflects the significance we place on addressing [the state's] concerns and our ongoing commitment to making the delivery of healthcare local, simple and transparent," the company said in a statement.

Indiana and other states have alleged that Centene, which provides pharmacy benefit management services for state Medicaid programs through its Envolve subsidiary, concealed discounts it received from drugmakers, failing to pass its savings on to Medicaid.

Centene said in its most recent quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had settled with 13 states, was in talks with others and had set aside $1.25 billion to resolve related claims.

Previously announced agreements include a $165.6 million settlement with Texas, an $88.3 million settlement with Mississippi and a $33.3 million settlement with Washington.

For Indiana: Chief Deputy Attorney General Lori Torres and W. Lawrence Deas of Liston & Deas

For Centene: Andrea Kerstein of Locke Lord

Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York











