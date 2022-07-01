Central bank-controlled RNRC covers all Russian reinsurance, it says

Summary This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - State-controlled Russian National Reinsurance Company (RNRC) is covering nearly all reinsurance of domestic business, its president said on Friday, as foreign insurance firms withdrew their coverage following Western sanctions.

"I can say that of today, nearly all Russian insurance market is reinsured at RNRC," Natalia Karpova told a meeting held by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

Sources told Reuters this month that RNRC, controlled by the central bank, is now the main reinsurer of Russian ships, including Sovcomflot's fleet, after Western insurance firms withdrew cover for Russian shipowners. read more

Igor Yurgens, head of the All-Russia Union of Insurers, told the same meeting on Friday that insurance companies from India and China are also staying away from Russia amid fears they will fall under secondary sanctions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.