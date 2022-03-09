CERAWEEK Lithium Americas CEO says mining reform needed for EV metals supply

Companies Lithium Americas Corp The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The United States should do more to streamline permitting of new mines for electric vehicle metals and not expect to rely solely on recycling of old batteries for supply, the chief executive of Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) said on Wednesday.

"You have to actually build out all the infrastructure and get these materials first. We don't have enough to recycle," Jon Evans, CEO of the Vancouver-based company which is trying to build a Nevada lithium mine, told the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. "I'm an environmentalists at heart, but there are changes that need to be made as you move to" electrification.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.