CERAWEEK U.S. EPA head Regan presses on cutting pollution from power plants

Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Michael S. Regan makes remarks during the “Bloody Sunday” commemorations at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, U.S. March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer

March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said on Thursday that the Biden Administration will keep pressing to cut pollution from power plants, "the largest stationary sources of harmful pollutants like nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide."

"The adverse health effects alone from power plant-related air pollution are valued at $80 billion per year, and that is before we consider the costs of climate change," Regan said at CERAWeek, the world's largest energy conference, in Houston.

Regan said the EPA is paying "very close attention" to the Supreme Court, which late last month weighed the agency's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal- and gas-fired power plants under the landmark Clean Air Act and appeared skeptical of the federal government's ability to issue sweeping regulations.

He said the EPA will see how much "leeway" it has to directly regulate climate warming emissions from power plants but told the conference that achieving climate goes does not need to "rely on any one regulation."

Experts have said that the EPA can achieve greenhouse gas emissions reductions through regulation of other air pollutants.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By David Gaffen and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.