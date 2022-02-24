Chembio Diagnostics beats securities fraud claims over COVID-19 test

Summary

Summary Law firms Investors did not show executives knew about lower accuracy findings

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge has dismissed claims that Chembio Diagnostics Inc defrauded investors by overstating the accuracy of its COVID-19 antibody test in the early months of the pandemic, but will allow the company's underwriters to be sued for negligence.

U.S. District Judge Allyne Ross in Brooklyn ruled on Wednesday that investors had not shown Chembio executives knew independent studies suggested lower accuracy rates than the company disclosed ahead of a May 2020 stock offering.

The company's antibody test was one of the first to get emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2020.

Shareholders sued Chembio that June after the FDA revoked the authorization, causing the company's share price to drop more than 60%.

Underwriters Robert W. Baird & Co and Dougherty & Company LLC must face claims that they were negligent in not disclosing in offering documents that the risk that FDA authorization could be revoked over the test's accuracy. The judge also allowed investors to refile negligence claims against the company and executives.

Representatives for the underwriters and Chembio did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Thursday.

Including Chembio, shareholders have sued 39 companies since the start of the pandemic over related issues, according to a database maintained by Stanford University.

For investors: Samuel Rudman, David Rosenfeld and Sarah Delaney of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, and Lawrence Rolnick, Marc Kramer, Steven Hecht, Brandon Fierro and Jennifer Randolph of Rolnick Kramer Sadighi

For Chembio: John Rotunno, Paul Walsen, Molly Mcginley and Joanna Diakos of K&L Gates

For the underwriters: Colleen Smith, Michele Johnson, Jordan Davisson Cook and Kevin McDonough of Latham & Watkins

The case is In re Chembio Diagnostics Inc Securities Litigation, No. 20-cv-02706, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York.

