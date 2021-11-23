Chemical maker Croda escapes lawsuit over cancer risk

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents A federal judge ruled the "mere risk of disease" can't support Delaware plaintiff's claims

Proposed class action was brought on behalf of New Castle residents over ethylene oxide leak The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit that accused a subsidiary of specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc of knowingly risking people's health from exposure to a carcinogenic chemical.

U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas agreed with Croda's lawyers that "the mere risk of disease alone is not a compensable tort injury" under Delaware law. Bibas, a 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge who sat by designation to handle the federal district court case, said the plaintiff can file an amended complaint.

The lawsuit was brought by Catherine Baker of New Castle, Delaware, where Croda Inc operates its Atlas Point manufacturing plant. The plant in 2018 leaked thousands of pounds of ethylene oxide, a carcinogen, into a surrounding neighborhood, her complaint alleges. Croda says that following the leak, it sprayed water to quickly dissolve the chemical.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The substance is an odorless and colorless gas that the Environmental Protection Agency classifies as a hazardous air pollutant because long-term exposure can increase the risks of cancer of the white blood cells and breast cancer. It is used to make chemicals that allow the manufacturing of products including antifreeze and detergents.

Baker in her complaint said residents' exposure to large amounts of ethylene oxide put them at increased risk of falling ill to cancer.

In his ruling, Bibas said that while a few states recognize an increased risk of disease as a legal injury, Delaware does not.

He rejected Baker's argument that New Jersey law should apply because Croda Inc is headquartered there.

Baker's lawsuit would have stood a better chance in New Jersey, where state law allows claims over increased risks of disease if the plaintiffs are "more likely than not" to develop a disease, the ruling said.

Croda declined to comment. Attorneys representing Baker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Baker v. Croda Inc, the U.S. District Court of the District of Delaware, No. 1:20-cv-01108.

For Baker: Kimberly Evans and Kyle McGee of Grant & Eisenhofer

For Croda Inc: Kenneth Nachbar and Miranda Gilbert of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

Read more:

Chemical maker Croda urges fed court to toss proposed class action over air pollutant

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register