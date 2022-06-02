Chemical maker TPC defends bankruptcy financing amid bondholder battle

A process tower flies through air after exploding at the TPC Group Petrochemical Plant, after an earlier massive explosion sparked a blaze at the plant in Port Neches, Texas. REUTERS/Erwin Seba TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

(Reuters) - Texas petrochemical producer TPC Group defended its proposed bankruptcy financing in Delaware bankruptcy court on Thursday as groups of bondholders squared off over the company's proposed restructuring.

TPC filed for Chapter 11 protection on Wednesday after struggling with costs and legal claims related to a 2019 explosion and fire at its Port Neches, Texas, manufacturing plant. It also cited the COVID-19 pandemic, a severe winter storm in Texas and a series of equipment failures as reasons for its bankruptcy. The company plans to use its bankruptcy case to eliminate $950 million in secured debt and shed liabilities related to the 2019 explosion.

During the company's first hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Goldblatt in Wilmington, TPC asked for permission to fund its bankruptcy with $85 million in new money provided by a coalition of the company's existing lenders.

Goldblatt did not immediately rule. He said he would approve the loan on a temporary basis, once he made sure that its potentially controversial aspects could be rolled back later if necessary.

Bond investors Bayside Capital Inc and Cerberus Capital Management LP opposed the loan, arguing that it rewarded the broader coalition of lenders with an unnecessary $5 million fee while also putting them first in line for repayment.

Bayside and Cerberus hold about $90 million of the company's $1.3 billion in debt, and they said in court that they offered a cheaper financing and more flexible proposal that did not lock TPC into a fixed restructuring path.

TPC finiancial adviser Zul Jamal disagreed, saying in court that the existing financing agreement enabled the company to secure broad support for a restructuring plan without tying the company's hands.

"If there's something better that comes along, we absolutely will pursue it," Jamal said.

Unsecured creditors, including more than 7,000 plaintiffs that sued TPC for property damage and forced evacuation costs after the 2019 fire and explosion, would receive $5 million to $10 million under TCP's proposed restructuring. Most of the lawsuits are consolidated in a state multidistrict litigation in Orange County, Texas, and TPC has already paid $134.5 million to settle thousands of other property damage and evacuation claims.

During its bankruptcy, the company said it will continue to process and sell petrochemicals used in manufacturing of plastics, tires and gasoline.

The case is TPC Group, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 22-10493.

