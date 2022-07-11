Chemours settles polymer patent dispute with Daikin just before trial

The logos of Daikin Industries Ltd are seen at the company's office in Tokyo August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - DuPont spinoff Chemours Co has resolved claims that Japan's Daikin Industries Ltd infringed its patents on a polymer for insulating communications cables, ending the case two days before a trial was set to begin in Delaware federal court, according to a Saturday court filing.

The companies said they had agreed to settle and asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, which means the claims cannot be refiled. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika terminated the case Monday.

A Chemours spokesperson said Monday that the company was pleased with the settlement, the terms of which were not disclosed. Daikin and its attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

Chemours sued Daikin in its home state of Delaware in 2017, claiming Daikin's Neoflon polymers violated two of its patents. It asked the court for an unspecified amount of money damages and an order to stop Daikin's infringement.

Daikin convinced a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal to invalidate the patents in 2019, but a U.S. appeals court revived them last year.

A week-long jury trial in the Delaware case had been scheduled to start Monday.

The case is Chemours Co v. Daikin Industries Ltd, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:17-cv-01612.

For Chemours: Martina Hufnal, Jeremy Anderson, Juanita Brooks and Megan Chacon of Fish & Richardson

For Daikin: Anthony Insogna, David Maiorana and John Michalik of Jones Day

