Chimeras: what happens when novel intangible assets meet ancient, abstract legal frameworks in insolvency

November 15, 2022 - With the tumultuous events of the last few days surrounding crypto-exchanges, the nature and status of cryptoassets may come to be tested in detail under numerous legal systems, including those of the U.S., and England and Wales (E&W).

The rapid growth and complexity of cryptoassets, coupled with a lack of legislative guidance, has led to a level of uncertainty around the core legal rights of cryptoasset holders. These issues are now being publicly debated as courts, counterparties and regulators address the first wave of insolvent cryptoasset companies. This article addresses some of the key insolvency-related questions in the U.S. and England and Wales.

How do you establish ownership of cryptoassets?

Position in the U.S.

• As a general matter, most practitioners assert that ownership of cryptoassets derives from knowledge or control of the relevant private key, with additional accommodations for custody arrangements.

• The Uniform Law Commission has recently proposed a new section of the Uniform Commercial Code governing how parties may transfer and take security interests in cryptoassets, but notably leaves significant scope for other law to create property rights.

Position in E&W

• In 2019, the U.K. Jurisdiction Taskforce concluded that ownership of a cryptoasset will generally be attributed to the person who acquires knowledge and control of the private key, subject to the rules of the particular cryptoasset system (e.g., the position may differ for cryptoassets with multiple private keys or a person holding a key on behalf of another). This is supported by the Law Commission Consultation, which suggests that "control," as opposed to "possession," is the most suitable concept to apply to cryptoassets (although noting that control may not necessarily denote legal ownership, e.g., in the case of a custodial arrangement).

• The ability to access keys and gain control over the cryptoasset will be one of the key challenges for insolvency practitioners (IPs) appointed to deal with an insolvent business holding cryptoassets.

Do cryptoassets form part of the insolvency estate?

Position in the U.S.

• All of the debtor's property at the time it commences a bankruptcy case becomes estate property.

• Recently, Voyager and Celsius, cryptoasset platforms that took customer deposits of cryptocurrencies for investment or exchange, filed bankruptcy cases in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. In each of these cases there have been significant disputes over who "owns" a digital asset. Is it the bankrupt platform, or the customer? Depending on the manner in which the asset is held and the terms of use applicable to a particular platform, existing law may establish either a custodial relationship, with the "customer" retaining ownership, or a debtor/creditor relationship, with the customer transferring title to the platform, and retaining only a claim to withdraw or redeem the asset.

• In both cases, the estates asserted that many of the customer cryptoassets in their possession constituted non-returnable estate property — except in the form of distributions to creditors of an interest in the estate.

• Recent non-U.S. cases have illustrated that notwithstanding a customer's entitlement to in-kind distributions, various factors can result in a reduction of and/or lengthy delay to receiving a distribution, including:

•quality of estate records and/or whether the debtor holds all customer assets;

•whether there is sufficient funding to administer the cryptoassets; and

•disputes as to ownership.

Position in E&W

• If held directly, cryptoassets form part of the insolvency estate.

• This general position is complicated if the cryptoassets are held on a crypto exchange. Such cryptoassets could, e.g., be held on behalf of its customers under:

•an express trust created through the exchange's terms and conditions; or

•a constructive trust if, for example, the cryptoassets were legally owned by the exchange but it is shown that the exchange should own the property on behalf of the customer (i.e., such that the customer retains the beneficial interest).

• Generally, unless an express trust relationship can be evidenced between the exchange and the customer, an IP appointed in relation to that exchange could face difficult legal issues, some of which could potentially lead to litigation (see Lehman, MF Global, etc.).

• It also remains unclear whether cryptoassets held by an exchange on behalf of a beneficial creditor in an insolvency would be classified as client assets or segregated assets; the distinction can create significantly different outcomes for customers and will need to be considered on a case-by-case basis.

• Separately, where a crypto exchange or platform enters insolvency proceedings, a key consideration will be whether the cryptoassets are property of the insolvent estate under r.1.2 Insolvency (E&W) Rules 2016, such that the customer is an unsecured creditor, or whether the cryptoassets are held on trust for the customer.

Other key insolvency issues

Position in the U.S.

Return of crypto-in-kind

• A major consideration is whether customers entitled to a distribution from the bankruptcy estate should receive such distribution in cash, or the cryptoasset itself.

• If the customer only has a general unsecured claim, the debtor has no obligation to return the cryptoasset.

• In Voyager and Celsius, the estate has expressed a preference to satisfy customer claims, at least partially, in-kind, even where that distribution represents an estate payment to creditors rather than a return of customer property. This approach has the inherent benefit of avoiding the risk of influencing market prices through liquidation or converting cryptoassets to fiat at a market low, and to date has been welcomed by customers.

• However, some argue that the distribution of cryptoassets, worth more than the value of the recipient's claims as of the petition date, violates the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, which requires claims to be fixed in U.S. dollars as of the petition date.

Is crypto a "currency" under the Bankruptcy Code?

The U.S. Bankruptcy Code contains onerous safeguards for monetary deposits and investments owned by debtors during bankruptcy. The U.S. Trustee has recognized that this "may or may not" apply to cryptoassets. Given the Code's stringent requirements, treating crypto as a currency could effectively require debtors to liquidate their crypto positions immediately upon a filing.

Position in E&W

Distributing cryptoassets / cryptoasset proceeds

• If the IP acquires sufficient control over the cryptoassets, a key question is whether accepted claims deriving from cryptoasset holdings should be paid in crypto or converted into fiat currency and thereafter distributed. Currently, English insolvency law does not offer a concrete answer to this question as cryptocurrencies are not legal tender. In the Cayman Islands, liquidators of Three Arrows Capital were permitted to convert cryptoassets into USD, USD Coin or Tether (being pegged to USD).

• Realizing and/or distributing cryptoassets (or the legal tender proceeds derived from their sale) may be costly, complex and time-consuming.

• Determining the appropriate value for a claim based on a cryptoasset will be a key consideration for an IP, particularly where that cryptoasset class has been subject to significant price volatility.

Do cryptoassets constitute financial collateral, and would certain crypto businesses/ transactions benefit from U.K. safe harbour provisions?

• In the context of taking/enforcing security, a key question is whether cryptoassets would fall within the scope of financial collateral legislation, such that the transaction would benefit from the disapplication of certain statutory formalities and the modification of insolvency law provisions (e.g., benefits from enforcement carve-outs, changes to void disposition and foreclosure rules etc.). This is currently untested, and therefore, the legal position is unclear.

• It is also unclear whether crypto businesses or transactions could benefit from the legal certainty of the U.K.'s safe harbour and settlement finality rules, which safeguard the underpinnings of financial markets by disapplying certain insolvency law provisions.











