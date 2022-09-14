Cisco faces U.S. Supreme Court appeal after overturning $2.7 bln patent award

The logo of U.S. networks giant Cisco Systems is seen in front of their headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France August 6, 2022. REUTES/Sarah Meyssonnier

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court improperly overturned a $2.7 billion patent judgment against Cisco Systems Inc based on a federal judge's perceived conflict of interest, Centripetal Networks Inc said in an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in June threw out the damages award for Centripital, which was the largest in the history of U.S. patent law, finding that late U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan should have recused himself or sold his wife's stock in Cisco after he learned of it during the case.

Centripetal, represented by former U.S. solicitor general Paul Clement, told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that Morgan's decision to place the "trivial" amount of stock in a blind trust instead was appropriate. To sell the shares just before ruling against Cisco would "solve one appearance-of-impropriety problem by creating another," he wrote.

The justices can agree or refuse to hear the appeal. Cisco declined to comment on the petition.

Centripetal and its attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Centripetal sued Cisco in 2018 for infringing several cybersecurity patents. Morgan ruled for Centripetal in October 2020, two months after learning that his wife owned 100 Cisco shares worth $4,688.

Morgan told the companies that he was not aware of the shares during the trial, and that they did not influence his decision, which had already been mostly written.

The judge ordered Cisco to pay Centripetal $1.9 billion, plus royalties that Cisco said increased the award to over $2.7 billion.

The Federal Circuit said Morgan's blind trust was not enough to avoid the appearance of bias. It vacated the award in June and sent the case back to a new judge.

Centripetal said that the trust complied with a federal law that allows judges to continue with cases under similar circumstances. The company said Congress passed the law "in recognition that judges sometimes acquire or discover a financial interest only after investing substantial time in a matter, and that eleventh-hour recusals inflict a heavy toll."

It told the high court that the Federal Circuit's decision puts judges in an "impossible position" and creates "artificial pressure" to sell stock "in ways that create appearance problems."

Centripetal also noted that Morgan had ruled against his supposed financial interest, and said Cisco had not argued that the shares actually influenced his decision.

The case is Centripetal Networks Inc v. Cisco Systems Inc, U.S. Supreme Court, docket number unavailable.

For Centripetal: Paul Clement and Matthew Rowen of Clement & Murphy, Paul Andre and Lisa Kobialka of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

For Cisco: attorney information not available

