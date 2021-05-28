Claim dropped from Bair Hugger MDL can proceed in Texas - 8th Circ

Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Co. (3M), wose St. Paul offices are shown in this photo, announced November 14 it will cut about 5000 jobs, discontinue its audio and video tape business and spin off its storage and imaging systems units to its shareholders

Summary

(Reuters) - A man who alleges he developed a joint infection from a 3M Co device used to keep surgical patients warm can pursue his lawsuit against the company in Texas state court despite having dropped a parallel claim in a federal multidistrict litigation with prejudice, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Friday overturned an injunction by a district judge barring the man, John Petitta, from proceeding with the lawsuit over the Bair Hugger device, finding that his earlier dismissal was not a resolution of the merits of the case.

"Mr. Pettita can now continue to litigate his Texas state court claims without interference from a federal district court located in a different state," Kyle Farrar of Farrar & Ball, Petitta's lawyer, said in an email. "Mr. Petitta is eager to return to Hidalgo County and to prosecute his claims against 3M, demonstrating the Bair Hugger device is defective and caused his catastrophic injuries."

"Every court and independent agency that has considered claims against the Bair Hugger system has rejected them," 3M, which was represented by Benjamin Hulse of Blackwell Burke, said in a statement. "As with other cases, we look forward to vigorously defending ourselves in this case."

Petitta was one of more than 5,000 people who brought claims in a multidistrict litigation before U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen in Minneapolis over the Bair Hugger.

Ericksen in August 2019 dismissed all of the cases after she granted 3M's request to exclude the testimony of the plaintiffs' medical experts about whether the Bair Hugger blanket can cause serious deep joint infections. An appeal of that ruling remains pending.

Petitta filed his claim in the MDL in November 2016, and filed a lawsuit in Texas state court with the same allegations a few days later, according to court filings. 3M informed his lawyers that the lawsuits were duplicative, and he agreed that he would dismiss his claim in the MDL with prejudice and proceed with the state case.

In June 2019, with discovery underway in the state case, 3M asked Ericksen for an injunction stopping it from proceeding, arguing that it was relitigating a case already resolved by Petitta's dismissal with prejudice. Ericksen granted the motion, finding that the injunction fell under the so-called relitigation exception to the Anti-Injunction Act, which normally prevents federal courts from enjoining state court proceedings.

Circuit Judge Jane Kelly wrote Friday that the injunction must be overturned because the state case was not actually a relitigation of a settled case.

Under Texas law, she said, a bar on relitigation would only apply if there had been "final determination on the merits." While that could include a settlement, she said, a mere agreement to dismiss for procedural reasons did not qualify.

"The dismissal was prompted by 3M's communication to Petitta's attorneys that his two cases appeared 'duplicative' and its request that they address the matter," she wrote, noting that 3M waited until the Texas case had been underway for two years before raising the issue.

Kelly was joined by Circuit Judges Raymond Gruender and Steven Grasz.

The case is Petitta v. 3M Co, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-2932.

For Petitta: Kyle Farrar of Farrar & Ball

For 3M: Benjamin Hulse of Blackwell Burke

(Note: This story has been updated with comment from 3M.)