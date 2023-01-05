Class actions aren't the only way to police consumer fraud in private litigation

Companies

(Reuters) - If you didn’t look at the case captions, you’d think that Wahlburgers and SmileDirectClub had been socked this week with consumer fraud class actions.

Wahlburgers I LLC was sued on Tuesday with claims that it falsely advertised pickles sold in grocery stores as fresh and all natural. The complaint, filed in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, contends that Wahlburgers' pickles in fact contain a chemical preservative, even though the chemical is not listed as an ingredient in the pickles’ packaging.

“Defendants’ claims thus dupe customers into paying premium prices for Wahlburgers' pickles, even though they do not actually feature the premium attributes for which the customers are paying,” the complaint asserts.

SmileDirectClub LLC was accused on the same day of lying to consumers about the medical care they can expect to receive from dentists and orthodontists when they sign up for the company’s mail-order teeth-straightening devices. SmileDirect “is a company built on a lie," according to the new complaint in San Francisco federal court. “Consumers are unwittingly tricked into purchasing SDC’s aligners on the (erroneous) premise that they will receive true doctor-supervised care,” the suit alleged.

SmileDirect said in a statement that Align’s allegations are baseless and that it will “vigorously defend itself.” Wahlburgers did not respond to my query.

The point of this story isn’t the merits of the accusations in the new lawsuits, which are, of course, just allegations at this early stage. Instead, I want to highlight the identity of the plaintiffs asserting claims that consumers were tricked by the defendants’ advertisements or labels.

They are not consumers. Instead, they are corporate competitors of the defendants. Grillo’s Pickles Inc, a rival purveyor of fresh pickles, is suing Wahlburgers and two co-defendants that produce the pickles sold under the Wahlburgers name. And the case against SmileDirect was filed by Align Technology Inc, whose competing Invisalign devices are prescribed by dentists and orthodontists.

Both plaintiffs assert that their rivals are liable under the Lanham Act for deceiving consumers who might otherwise have bought their products. (I should note here that SmileDirect said in its statement responding to Align’s suit that Align was an early investor in SmileDirect and has itself been accused of attempting to monopolize the market for orthodontic devices. SmileDirect said it has previously defeated two false advertising complaints made by Align to the BBB National Advertising Division.)

Consumer fraud class actions suck up more than their fair share of media attention. That coverage is often derisive. (Perhaps you saw headlines last month, for example, about the Florida woman who filed a class action alleging that an instant macaroni-and-cheese product falsely claimed it could be prepared in only 3.5 minutes.)

Even consumer class actions that survive dismissal motions often settle for such nominal per-consumer amounts that most class members don’t bother filing claims. Class action critics have long argued that consumer fraud cases serve mostly to benefit the plaintiffs' lawyers who file and settle the cases, not the consumers who were allegedly wronged.

So are Lanham Act suits by competitors – who, after all, have a meaningful stake in the outcome of the litigation -- a more effective way than class actions for private entities to police deceptive consumer advertising, especially in an era when corporations can force consumers to waive the right to litigate classwide claims?

I don’t have a definitive answer to that question, even after consulting via email with trademark experts Rebecca Tushnet of Harvard Law School and Jessica Litman of the University of Michigan Law School.

Lanham Act false advertising cases, both professors said, are not entirely interchangeable with consumer fraud class actions. Consider, for example, deceptive advertising that has infected an entire industry. Even if a single company dominates the industry, Tushnet said, it’s not going to sue rivals if it’s engaged in similar practices. Relatedly, she said, a corporation may be reluctant to bring a Lanham Act false advertising case against a competitor if it’s concerned about counterclaims. “A plaintiff will want its own house in order before filing,” she said.

Litman pointed out that competing companies may not have consumers’ interests in mind when they settle deceptive advertising cases, which can make these lawsuits “less useful from the consumers’ standpoint.” But on the other hand, Tushnet pointed out, consumers benefit when Lanham Act plaintiffs win injunctions barring rivals from using deceptive ads or labels. Both Align and Grillo’s are seeking injunctions against their competitors in the suits filed this week.

It's hard to know how often competitors bring false advertising cases against rival companies. With help from a Westlaw research librarian, I ran searches for the number of Lanham Act cases filed in federal court over the last five years. (Reuters and Westlaw are owned by parent company Thomson Reuters Corp.) The total number is remarkably stable, ranging from a high of 1,191 suits in 2019 to a low of 1,088 cases filed in 2022. But I could not discern, without looking at individual complaints, how many of those cases alleged deceptive labeling or advertising (as opposed, for instance, to trademark infringement).

Ultimately, we probably need both class action lawyers and rival companies – as well as state and federal regulators -- to be on the lookout for consumer fraud. As Litman said in her email, we have a patchwork of remedies for consumer fraud. Lanham Act false advertising suits are “a useful patch” in that quilt of protection.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.