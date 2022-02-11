Class counsel want to pay objector $25K to ditch appeal. Ted Frank is in their way.

There are no easy solutions for class action lawyers whose settlements have been delayed by objectors’ appeals. Just ask the plaintiffs' lawyers who obtained $113.5 million in settlements for lithium ion battery purchasers.

Last December, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California,approved a final round of agreements with defendants in the antitrust class action, awarding about $40.5 million in fees and expenses to class counsel from Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein; Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; and Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy. Rogers also granted $220,000 in fees to the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, which had persuaded the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019 that the settlement allocation formula must take into account differences in state laws governing recovery for consumers with antitrust claims. (The case alleges a price-fixing cartel that overcharged for batteries used in cell phones, camcorders, cordless power tools and other products.)

The Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, headed by Ted Frank, has appealed the fee award to class counsel. Lieff, Cotchett and Hagens Berman, in turn, have appealed the award to Frank’s group. It’s fair to say that there is no love lost between these factions.

But Frank's appeal wasn't the only snag for class counsel. A pro se objector named Christopher Andrews also appealed final approval of the lithium ion battery settlement to the 9th Circuit. Andrews, a frequent class action objector, had participated in both the trial court litigation and previous 9th Circuit appeals in the lithium ion case. His “informal” 9th Circuit brief challenging the allocation formula in the final settlement was, by his own admission, almost entirely a reproduction of a 2018 appellate filing by Ted Frank’s group.

Andrews’ latest appeal had virtually no chance of success. The 9th Circuit has already approved the revised allocation formula he is protesting in a different tranche of settlements in the lithium case. But in the meantime, Andrews' appeal was prolonging a case that has been in court since 2017.

So class counsel agreed to a side deal to make him go away.

In a Jan. 24 motion for approval of their settlement with Andrews, class counsel told trial judge Rogers that they had agreed to pay the objector $25,000 of their own money if he dropped his 9th Circuit appeal. The deal, they argued, was a boon for more than a million class members who are waiting to collect a piece of the settlement. The class would be paid more quickly without Andrews' appeal dragging things out, the brief said. And Andrews, class counsel said, deserved compensation for helping to frame the allocation issue.

“This resolution therefore protects the common fund; accelerates payment to the class; and does not deprive the class of any possible additional recovery,” the brief said. “It is also justified as an award for the time and energy [Andrews] invested in the case.

Not according to Ted Frank.

Frank’s group filed a brief this week opposing class counsel’s proposed $25,000 deal with Andrews. The brief said Andrews accomplished nothing for the class by simply echoing Frank's group at the 9th Circuit. And speeding up final resolution of the case is not an adequate justification for paying an objector to drop an appeal, the brief said, citing class action guidelines from the Bolch Judicial Institute.

If class counsel are willing to give up $25,000, Frank’s group said, that money should go to the class, not to Andrews. And if the pro se objector believes he is entitled to fees, the brief said, he should file an application with the court.

Class counsel did not respond to my query about Frank’s opposition to their proposed settlement with Andrews, who said he plans to file a response next week “to [Frank's] half-truth, lie-by-omission, retaliation opposition” but declined to elaborate.

As you know, a 2018 amendment to the federal rules of procedure for class actions was intended to address exactly this kind of side deal to end appeals by objectors. The amendment requires trial court approval of such settlements, which is why class counsel filed a motion disclosing the Andrews agreement to Rogers.

But Frank said in a phone interview that it’s not enough just to disclose the deals: Judges have to shut them down. “If you say we’re going to pay $25,000 to every [objector] who files a frivolous appeal, you’re going to get lots more frivolous appeals,” Frank said.

Frank conceded that it’s a problem when class members' recovery is delayed by doomed objector appeals. (His group is not challenging the underlying lithium ion settlement, just fees to class counsel.) But the solution, he said, is more stringent court oversight when objectors file appeals, not side-deal payments from class counsel.

The 2018 amendment to class action procedural rules does appear to have deterred side deals between class counsel and objectors. Brian Fitzpatrick, a professor at Vanderbilt Law School who closely tracks class action developments, published a 2020 study in the Fordham Law Review analyzing post-amendment motions asking trial judges to approve settlements between class counsel and objectors. Fitzpatrick found only six cases in which class counsel proposed side deals to pay objectors in exchange for dismissing appeals. Four of the settlements were approved but two judges nixed proposals.

Fitzpatrick has not kept track of similar motions since publishing the 2020 study, but Frank said there have been only a handful.

Still, like Frank, Fitzpatrick told me he is concerned that meritless objector appeals will proliferate if trial courts bless the deals. In an email, he said it's "pretty flimsy" to argue that objector settlements are justified merely because they eliminate any risk on appeal and expedite payments to class members. That rationale, he said, would basically neutralize the 2018 amendment.

"I have high regard for these firms, and I understand why they pay off objectors," Fitzpatrick said. "It is the path of least resistance. But it is also shortsighted. We are better off in the long run if we shut down these side payments.”

