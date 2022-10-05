Class lawyers in Blue Cross antitrust case want fast-track appeal

Summary

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs' attorneys in a multibillion class action settlement with Blue Cross Blue Shield Association asked a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday to fast-track the resolution of objections to the deal.

In a court filing, the class attorneys, who have been awarded $667 million in fees representing health insurance subscribers who settled with Blue Cross Blue Shield and 36 member health plans argued to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that it should expedite its review to eliminate "harm resulting from delayed implementation of the settlement." Class attorneys have been awarded $667 million in fees in the case.

Four appeals were filed this month on behalf of six objectors after an Alabama federal judge granted final approval to the $2.67 billion antitrust settlement in August. The trial court's ruling ended nine years of litigation that involved more than 100 law firms, court records show.

Plaintiffs alleged Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and members unlawfully agreed to curb competition with each other in the health insurance market.

Class attorneys, calling the settlement "historic," urged the 11th Circuit not "to delay any longer than is necessary the distribution of that compensation to tens of millions of class members because of appeals filed by a very small handful of objectors." They also said inflation is diminishing the value of the settlement by "millions of dollars each month."

The settling defendants deny the plaintiffs' allegations in the litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

Plaintiffs' lawyer Charles Cooper of Washington, D.C.'s Cooper & Kirk and co-lead subscriber class counsel David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner and Michael Hausfeld of Hausfeld did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies said, "as the settlement approval process continues to progress, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association remains committed to finalizing the agreement and implementing its terms."

A spokesperson for Home Depot U.S.A. Inc declined to comment. A lawyer for Topographic Inc and a representative from the company did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The settlement involves $1.9 billion in cash payments for class members, including individual and group subscribers to Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plans who submit valid claims.

The median time it takes the 11th Circuit to resolve an appeal is 9.6 months, according to federal judiciary data.

The case is In re Blue Cross Blue Shield Antitrust Litigation, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, No. 22-13051.

Attorneys for subscriber plaintiffs include: David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner; Michael Hausfeld of Hausfeld; Charles Cooper of Cooper & Kirk

For Blue Cross Blue Shield Association: Daniel Laytin of Kirkland & Ellis; Kimberly West of Wallace, Jordan, Ratliff & Brandt

For Home Depot U.S.A. Inc objector: Frank Lowrey IV of Bondurant Mixson & Elmore

For Topographic Inc and Employee Services Inc objectors: Scott Smith of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

