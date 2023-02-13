Class lawyers defend $667 mln fee award in insurance antitrust case

Summary

(Reuters) - A group of plaintiffs' lawyers has asked a U.S. appeals court to uphold what it called a "historic" $2.7 billion health insurance antitrust settlement amid challenges to parts of the agreement including an award of $667 million in legal fees and expenses.

The attorneys at Boies Schiller Flexner, Hausfeld and other firms on Friday opposed a series of objections in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The two firms have led multidistrict litigation representing a class of individual policyholders, businesses and others that sued over Blue Cross Blue Shield Association insurance practices that they alleged drove up prices.

The Atlanta-based appeals court agreed in November to fast-track resolving the objectors' appeals. The plaintiffs' lawyers in Friday's filing said the settlement was "one of the largest monetary recoveries ever achieved in a private antitrust class action."

A small group of individual class members opposed the fee award as excessive, and one person, investment advisor David Behenna in New Hampshire, appealed to the 11th Circuit. Various appeals challenge other provisions of the deal, which included a common fund and injunctive relief. Settling defendants denied the plaintiffs' antitrust allegations.

In their 11th Circuit filing, the plaintiffs' attorneys — including David Boies of Boies Schiller, Michael Hausfeld of Hausfeld and Charles Cooper of Cooper & Kirk — said "the colossal, near-decade-long effort by the scores of attorneys who litigated and ultimately resolved this case" justified the fee amount.

Boies, Hausfeld and Cooper on Monday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor in Birmingham, Alabama, in August approved the attorney's fee award, which amounted to about 23.5% of the settlement fund. The fee fell below a 25% mark that the plaintiffs' attorneys said was "presumptively reasonable under [11th Circuit] precedents."

Proctor in his order said he found the plaintiffs' firms faced "significant risk" that they would not recover any amount in the litigation.

Behenna on Monday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. He is representing himself in the appeal.

In his brief, Behenna argued that the court should have "bifurcated" its fee analysis in two parts, weighing the settlement's monetary relief separately from the structural reforms.

Lawyers for Blue Cross Blue Shield Association on Friday also asked the appeals court to uphold the settlement. No argument date has been set.

The case is In re Blue Cross Blue Shield Antitrust Litigation, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-13051.

Attorneys for subscriber plaintiffs include: David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner; Michael Hausfeld of Hausfeld; and Charles Cooper of Cooper & Kirk

For Blue Cross Blue Shield Association: Karin DeMasi and Evan Chesler of Cravath, Swaine & Moore

