Classwide arbitration is not dead yet, as casino antitrust decision shows

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Clifford Law Offices

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC

Hausfeld The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Remember how the U.S. Supreme Court's 2019 ruling in Lamps Plus, Inc v Varela was supposed to be lights out for classwide arbitration?

Well, it looks like reports of the demise of class arbitration may have been at least slightly exaggerated, after a decision this week from the American Arbitration Association in an antitrust case brought by the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort against gaming machine companies Scientific Games Corp and Bally Technologies Inc.

The casino alleges that the companies are monopolizing the market for automatic card-shuffling machines, using anticompetitive tactics to gain control and then inflating prices for casinos. Its contract with the gaming machine companies did not specifically prohibit or permit classwide arbitration.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

But AAA arbitrator John Wilkinson ruled that the “exceedingly broad language” of the arbitration clause – which mandates arbitration of “any and all controversies, disputes or claims of any nature arising directly or indirectly out of or in connection with this agreement" -- encompassed classwide claims.

Wilkinson rejected arguments by defense counsel from Willkie Farr & Gallagher that because the contract language was, at best, ambiguous on the subject of classwide arbitration, the Supreme Court’s ruling in Lamps Plus precluded class arbitration. In Lamps Plus, you'll recall, the justices held that ambiguous arbitration contracts cannot be construed to allow classwide claims.

The arbitrator, pointing to his authority to interpret the arbitration clause under 2013 Supreme Court precedent in Oxford Health Plans LLC v. Sutter, found that the contract was not actually ambiguous, even though the two sides disagreed on its meaning.

Willkie partners Craig Martin and Matt Basil didn’t respond to my email query. A spokesperson for Scientific Games, which acquired Bally in 2014, declined to comment.

Mohawk casino counsel Michael Eisenkraft and Manuel John Dominguez of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll told me that the AAA arbitrator’s holding on ambiguity was the key to evading Lamps Plus precedent barring classwide arbitration.

“If it’s ambiguous, you’re handcuffed,” Dominguez said. “What we wanted to argue was that the contract was not ambiguous."

Cohen Milstein got involved in the Mohawk casino’s case after the Supreme Court’s Lamps Plus ruling, Eisenkraft said, so the firm was well aware of the risk that classwide arbitration might not be allowed. And if the arbitrator had found that classwide claims were barred, he said, it might not have been economically feasible for an individual casino to arbitrate a claim, given the high cost of antitrust litigation. But Cohen Milstein believed that because the Mohawk casino’s arbitration clause called for arbitration of “any and all” claims, including claims indirectly related to its own, the clause was worded broadly enough to include classwide claims.

AAA’s Wilkinson agreed. The arbitration agreement that the Supreme Court examined in Lamps Plus, he noted, was tailored for individual employees, using such specific terms as “I,” “me” and “my.” Those are critical words in the interpretation of the scope of arbitration contracts, Wilkinson said. “The absence of such limiting, binary language is of utmost significance,” the arbitrator said.

“The lesson,” said casino counsel Eisenkraft, “is that ‘everything’ means everything. If you want to cut something out, you have to say so.” This contract, he added, was signed in 2015, after classwide arbitration had become an issue at the Supreme Court. It was common by then for arbitration contracts to include a specific waiver of classwide claims, Eisenkraft said, but the Mohawk casino’s provision was silent on that issue.

Arbitrator Wilkinson stayed his ruling for 30 days to allow Scientific Games and Bally to appeal his decision to a federal district court. As you know, though, the bar for overturning an arbitrator’s award is very high.

The Mohawk case is actually the second time that an AAA arbitrator has allowed classwide arbitration since the Supreme Court’s Lamps Plus ruling. In 2020, arbitrator Bruce Meyerson held that employees of Road Runner Sports Inc could arbitrate on a classwide basis. Though he didn’t discuss Lamps Plus precedent, Meyerson ruled that the Road Runner clause broadly called for arbitration of “all disputes,” implicitly including classwide claims.

In at least six other AAA cases filed since Lamps Plus, arbitrators have refused to allow classwide litigation, according to decisions posted on AAA’s website for class arbitration.

Assuming that Wilkinson’s classwide arbitration decision is not overturned in court, it’s going to be interesting to see how the case plays out. Eisenkraft and Dominguez said they are not sure how many other casinos signed arbitration agreements like their client’s contract with Scientific Gaming and Bally, though they estimate there will be hundreds of class members.

Their case, however, is not the only class proceeding against the companies. After Scientific Games agreed in 2018 to pay $151.5 million to settle a competitor’s antitrust claims, several purchasers filed prospective class actions in federal district court in Chicago, alleging that they overpaid for automatic card-shuffling machines. Those cases, led by the Clifford Law Offices and Hausfeld, are before U.S. District Judge John Kness.

Scientific Games has moved to dismiss the class actions, arguing, among other things, that purchasers waited too long to sue. The company has also moved to compel arbitration with at least one prospective lead class action plaintiff, but that motion came before AAA arbitrator Wilkinson ordered classwide arbitration.

If there’s one procedural vehicle that companies hate even more than class actions, it’s classwide arbitration, where costs can escalate quickly and there’s little room for review of the arbitrator’s decisions. Scientific Games could end up facing high-stakes simultaneous classwide claims at the AAA and in Chicago federal court. Defeating or resolving claims on both tracks will be quite a challenge.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.