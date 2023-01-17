Client should have known about ‘troll’ lawyer's misconduct – 3rd Circuit

Related documents Suspension order View

(Reuters) - Richard Liebowitz, who once spewed copyright lawsuits by the hundreds across federal dockets in New York and beyond, has already reaped the harshest of consequences for flouting procedural rules and court orders.

In November 2021, a New York state appeals court suspended his law license indefinitely, concluding that Liebowitz – dubbed a copyright “troll” by a Manhattan federal judge who criticized his “astonishing volume of filings coupled with an astonishing rate of voluntary dismissals and quick settlements" – had “made a mockery of orderly litigation processes.”

But what about Liebowitz’s clients? Should the photographers and other copyright owners who trusted Liebowitz to prosecute their claims be penalized for their lawyer’s conduct?

That may well depend on what Liebowitz's clients knew and when they knew it, based on a decision issued on Friday by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The 3rd Circuit ruled that one of Liebowitz’s big clients, an advertising and marketing firm for which he filed more than 80 suits in federal court, cannot credibly claim to have been unaware of the lawyer’s tarnished reputation until November 2020 – months after the firm received notice that a federal judge in Albany had sanctioned Liebowitz for misconduct in one of the advertiser’s own cases. The appeals court held that the trial judge did not abuse her discretion when she tossed Adlife Marketing Communications Co Inc’s copyright suit against grocery chain Karns Prime and Fancy Food Ltd based on Liebowitz’s failure to litigate the case properly.

“Given the depth of Adlife's relationship with Liebowitz over dozens of cases they litigated together,” wrote Judge Felipe Restrepo for a panel that also included Judges Thomas Hardiman and David Porter, “it is inconceivable that Adlife was ‘in the dark’ about Liebowitz's reputation until November 2020.”

Liebowitz did not respond to my email. A woman who answered the phone at Liebowitz’s onetime law firm said he is not practicing law. She declined to provide alternative contact information for him.

The law firm that replaced Liebowitz in the Adlife case, SRipLaw, did not respond to my email query about the 3rd Circuit’s decision, which is unpublished. Karns’ counsel Matthew Vodzak of Fowler Hirtzel McNulty & Spaulding declined to comment.

Adlife insisted that it was not aware of Liebowitz’s dubious record until its case against Karns was on the verge of dismissal. By then, according to SRipLaw in Adlife’s brief to the 3rd Circuit, Liebowitz had already failed to inform Adlife that he was not permitted to litigate the case because he was not admitted to the Pennsylvania bar. He had also failed to respond on time to Karns’ discovery demands, failed to demand discovery from Karns, failed to consult with Karns on a joint discovery statement and failed to alert Adlife immediately when Karns moved for summary judgment.

In addition, Adlife told the 3rd Circuit, Liebowitz neglected to notify the company that he had been socked in June 2020 with a nearly $105,000 sanction by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan, who ordered Liebowitz to file the sanctions opinion in all of his other cases. Liebowitz did enter the sanctions ruling in the docket of Adlife's case against Karns, but three Adlife employees, including CEO Joel Albrizio, said in sworn statements that Liebowitz did not specifically tell them about the Manhattan sanctions opinion.

A couple of months after Furman's sanctions ruling, Liebowitz was sanctioned again — this time for $1,000 in one of the dozens of lawsuits he had filed for Adlife. Liebowitz had asked U.S. District Judge Lawrence Kahn of Albany for a default judgment in favor of Adlife and $30,000 in attorneys' fees. The Albany judge ruled instead that Adlife had failed to establish its copyright on the photograph underlying its infringement claim and that Liebowitz had asserted frivolous claims about his hourly billings and the value of Adlife’s copyright.

Kahn’s decision included a list of other Adlife cases in which Liebowitz had been sanctioned. But when Adlife’s CEO confronted Liebowitz about the Albany judge’s ruling, according to Adlife’s 3rd Circuit brief, Liebowitz deflected blame, allegedly accusing Kahn of being “corrupt.”

Despite all of the warning signs — including copious media coverage of Liebowitz’s questionable tactics, in addition to the Albany sanctions order — Adlife told the 3rd Circuit that it first realized Liebowitz had mishandled the Karns litigation in November 2020, when Liebowitz emailed Albrizio about Karns’ summary judgment motion.

In that email, Liebowitz admitted, in offhand fashion, that he hadn’t provided proof of Adlife’s actual damages and hadn’t found a local lawyer to serve as counsel of record in the case. He nevertheless reassured Albrizio that Adlife could still pursue statutory damages, now that Liebowitz had brought in a Pennsylvania-licensed lawyer. (Liebowitz boasted, in fact, that Adlife would likely to be able to show that Karns had engaged in bad-faith litigation.)

Adlife, which replaced Liebowitz within weeks of the November 2020 email, argued on appeal that until the email, the company simply didn’t know how badly Liebowitz had botched the Karns case.

“Liebowitz kept Adlife in the dark,” the company said in its appellate brief. “Adlife did not have full knowledge of Liebowitz's misdeeds until it was too late.” At the very least, the company said, the trial judge should have called a hearing to allow Adlife to offer evidence that its executives didn’t know about Liebowitz’s failings.

The 3rd Circuit was notably unconvinced, describing Adlife’s protestation of ignorance as “incredible.” In light of everything Adlife admitted it knew about Liebowitz, the appeals court said, it was "unreasonable" for the company "to shrug off" the August sanctions ruling from the Albany judge that presaged the Karns dismissal.

Don’t worry too much about Adlife, which reached a confidential deal with Liebowitz last January to resolve its malpractice suit in New York State Supreme Court. The 3rd Circuit decision makes it clear that Adlife seemed to have good reason to be on alert about its lawyer.

It does make you wonder, though, about all of the other clients whose cases were part of the Liebowitz wreckage.

Reporting By Alison Frankel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.