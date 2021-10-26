Clio unveils payments tech for lawyers developed in-house

REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Summary Online platform builds on goal to provide end-to-end system for law firms

Clio recently reached "unicorn" status after funding round

(Reuters) - Cloud-based legal tech provider Clio has built a new online payments platform to streamline the fee collection process for law firms, the company said on Tuesday.

Clio, a Vancouver, Canada-based legal practice management software provider that recently reached "unicorn" status, previously offered a payments option through a partnership with a third party. Clio developed the new system in-house in order to better integrate payments into the company's platform, according to CEO Jack Newton.

Clio has made several acquisitions this year. After raising $110 million in a funding round in April that valued the company at $1.6 billion, Clio acquired automated court rules-based calendaring company CalendarRules in July and legal document automation company Lawyaw in September.

Law practice management software providers are incorporating online billing and payments options to help law firms simplify the process using technology, aiming to keep firms on a single digital system for a full range of practice management tasks.

PracticePanther, Smokeball Inc and MyCase are among the other companies that sell law practice management software.

Payments is the "single most important step of the client journey with a lawyer, and one that is often filled with a lot of friction," Newton said. Lawyers have faced challenges getting paid quickly with traditional methods and consumers are increasingly looking for online payment models, particularly due to COVID-19, he said.

The new system will automatically record payments and allow lawyers to collect with a flat transaction fee, the company said. It also enables plans where clients can pay in installments, Newton said.

