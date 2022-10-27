CNN pushes for Alan Dershowitz to disclose funders in defamation suit

Law firms Davis Wright Tremaine LLP Follow















(Reuters) - If emeritus Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz is forced to reveal the names of donors to a legal defense fund paying some of his expenses in a defamation lawsuit against CNN, he can lay the blame on ex-Congressman Devin Nunes.

Judges, as you know, are generally not inclined to order plaintiffs to disclose granular detail about outside funding deals. But last year, a federal magistrate judge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, ruled that Hearst Magazine Media Inc was entitled to know who was paying for close relatives of Nunes, who was at the time a Republican Congressman from California, to litigate a defamation suit over an Esquire story about the Nunes family's Iowa dairy farm.

The U.S. magistrate, Mark Roberts, said information about the funder might show whether Nunes’ relatives had a real stake in the outcome of the litigation -- or were simply acting as the congressman's surrogates in an attempt by Nunes to avoid the tough “actual malice” standard for public figures alleging defamation.

CNN -- which is facing Dershowitz’s claims in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that the network repeatedly aired a deceptively edited clip of his defense of former President Donald Trump during Trump’s first impeachment trial -- is hoping that Roberts’ reasoning in the Nunes case proves persuasive in its campaign to unmask contributors to Dershowitz’s legal defense trust.

Dershowitz has said that the trust, which was established by a former Dershowitz student and friends of the professor to defray the cost of his years-long battle with Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, has paid some “small amounts of money” to cover litigation expenses in the CNN case. Dershowitz initially denied that he had any outside backing for the case but subsequently disclosed the trust’s involvement at his deposition in September. (Dershowitz has vehemently denied Giuffre's claim that he had sex with her.)

Dershowitz’s counsel, Mark Schweikert of Schweikert Law, told CNN's lawyers earlier this month that Dershowitz was not required under the federal rules to reveal the identity of the donors to his client's fund.

CNN’s lawyers, who have described Dershowitz's lawsuit as "utterly baseless," moved to compel disclosure on Oct. 24, citing the Nunes ruling. “This case, like Nunes, is a high-profile defamation case in which plaintiff seeks millions of dollars in damages for what he claims is a personal injury,” wrote CNN counsel Katherine Bolger of Davis Wright Tremaine. And if Dershowitz’s funders have their own motives for backing the litigation – as Hearst argued in the Nunes case – then, according to the Davis Wright motion, “this casts doubt on the notion [Dershowitz] brought this case in order to remedy an actual personal harm.”

If the Republican National Committee, for instance, contributed to Dershowitz’s defense fund, CNN suggested, its motive might be to silence the news network. A CNN competitor might also have a reason to back a defamation suit. Either way, CNN has argued, it is entitled to know if Dershowitz’s funders have motives undercutting his claim that he wants damages for the harm CNN has done to his reputation. (CNN also denies, vehemently, that it has caused Dershowitz any such harm.)

Schweikert said in an Oct. 25 response that the Nunes comparison is “a swing and a miss.” In the Nunes case, Schweikert said, Nunes’ relatives said they didn’t know who was paying most of their lawyers’ bills. That’s not true in this case, he said, because he’s working primarily on a contingency basis. That arrangement belies any suggestion that Dershowitz funders can control the litigation. In fact, Schweikert said, the trust contains only a few thousand dollars and has covered only some small expenses in the CNN case.

Schweikert also pointed out that the big question in the Nunes case was whether the Congressman’s relatives were acting as fronts to evade the high bar for claims by public figures. That concern led to the magistrate to conclude that Hearst was not merely speculating about the significance of identifying the lawsuit’s backers. But CNN, he said, had offered nothing but “mere speculation” about donors who are not directing the litigation and have no financial stake in its outcome.

The federal magistrate overseeing discovery in the CNN case, Judge Patrick Hunt of Fort Lauderdale, held a hearing on Wednesday on CNN’s motion. Hunt did not rule but reportedly floated the idea that he would privately review a list of some of the donors to decide if they should be revealed to CNN.

In a phone interview on Thursday, Dershowitz said none of his donors, most of whom he said are "liberal Democrats," have any animus toward CNN. "Their identity is not relevant [to the defamation claims]," Dershowitz said. His side only resisted disclosing their identity to CNN because "we didn't want them to be subpoenaed or bothered," he said.

Dershowitz counsel Schweikert said the two sides are now trying to resolve the dispute amicably. "The bottom line is that there's nothing there," he said. "This is a classic fishing expedition."

CNN counsel Bolger referred me to CNN. I emailed a spokesperson for the network but did not hear back.

Dershowitz’s lawsuit alleges that CNN repeatedly aired a truncated video clip of his answer to a question from Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tex) during Trump’s first impeachment trial “to falsely paint Professor Dershowitz as a constitutional scholar and intellectual who had lost his mind.” The professor contends that the network deliberately edited the clip to make it appear that he was asserting a president cannot be impeached for acting to aid his re-election as long as he believes his re-election is in the best interest of the public. Dershowitz contends that he made it clear in another part of his answer to Cruz that quid pro quo agreements can be illegal.

CNN moved last week for summary judgment, arguing (among other points) that he has not come up with a whit of evidence that various CNN hosts, producers or analysts acted with malice in airing and discussing a verbatim clip of Dershowitz speaking on a matter of grave public concern. CNN also said that all of the allegedly defamatory statements were non-actionable opinions.

In addition, the network argued that Dershowitz failed to show damage to his reputation from CNN's actions.

Dershowitz told me CNN's use of the truncated clip affected his professional and academic reputation. "This case should go to trial," he said. "We want a jury to hear all of the evidence."

