Coal dust from mine not subject to Clean Air Act purview- 8th Circ

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that stringent air-pollution rules that can regulate pollutants at plants processing coal cannot extend from such a central North Dakota plant to a surface coal mine, located in its vicinity, that feeds it.

A split three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that reheard the case affirmed a lower court decision tossing a lawsuit by ranchers Casey and Julie Voigt who allege that the Coyote Creek Mining Company (CCMC) has failed to implement a plan under the Clean Air Act (CAA) to control how much coal-mining dust is released at its mine located next to the Voigts' ranch. The majority reasoned that the mine is not governed by stringent CAA regulations that limit how much particulate matter, like the mining dust, major industrial facilities can emit.

Derrick Braaten, an attorney at Braaten Law Firm representing the Voigts, said that the ranchers "continue to believe this mine is operating out of compliance with the law."

CCMC's attorney Charles Wehland of Jones Day said the company is "gratified" that the appellate court agreed with the lower court it "applied for and received the proper air permits for its construction."

Writing for the majority, U.S. Circuit Judge Bobby Shepherd said that the Coyote Creek Mine, in Mercer County, does not need to comply with CAA requirements for "major emitting facilities" because its emissions of pollutants do not count toward those of the coal-processing plant.

Under Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidance, surface coal mines do not, by themselves, count as major emitting facilities, the ruling said.

Still, the Voigts argued that the requirements for major sources should apply to the mine because, with its coal piled up inside the coal-processing plant, the mine and the plant are a single unit whose combined coal-mining dust emissions meet the required threshold to trigger the tougher major emitting facilities requirements.

Those requirements include an obligation to devise a plan to curb coal-mining dust and to secure a permit for major sources of air pollution.

The majority disagreed with their argument.

While the coal is eventually pulled by a conveyor system from its open-air pile to a crushing system, it is not considered within the coal-processing plant for regulatory purposes because the pile of coal is also used for storage, the ruling said. EPA guidance holds that stored coal is not "in" a coal-processing plant, it said.

Shepherd was joined by U.S. Circuit Judge James Loken.

In a dissent, U.S. Circuit Judge David Stras said that he remained unpersuaded, as he did in the panel's first ruling in November, by CCMC's argument that the coal-processing plant begins at its conveyor system rather than at the coal pile. In that ruling, Stras said that CCMC's interpretation of EPA guidance was "unreasonable."

The Voigts sued in 2015 during the Coyote Creek Mine's construction. The U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota dismissed their complaint in 2018. The mine has been operational since 2016.

The case is Casey Voigt, et al v. Coyote Creek Mining Co., LLC, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-2705.

For Casey Voigt, et al: Derrick Braaten of Braaten Law Firm

For Coyote Creek Mining Co., LLC: Jeffery Ubersax of Kushner & Hamed